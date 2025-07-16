If you frequently drive around Dubai, you might want to plan your routes carefully as road diversions are now in place as construction for the Dubai Metro Blue Line gets underway.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially announced temporary traffic changes. A post on X from the RTA read: “RTA announces traffic diversions in Mirdif, coinciding with the beginning of construction works on the Dubai Metro Blue Line.

The Blue Line will connect nine key areas across Dubai, including International City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City, Mirdif, and Dubai Creek Harbour, creating an essential link between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and the fast-growing parts of the city. Once completed, it’s set to serve more than one million residents.

Where are the diversions happening?

The diversions include closing the roundabout intersection between 5th and 8th Street near City Centre Mirdif, with a diversion from 5th to 8th towards City Centre Mirdif, and vice versa from 8th to 5th Steet towards Algeria Street.

Providing alternative access road to the parking area for mall visitors, with a U-turn for residents near Ghoroob Square for traffic flow coming from City Centre Mirdif Street.

Why the disruption is worth it

The Dubai Metro Blue Line, first announced in November 2023, is one of the biggest infrastructure projects currently underway in the emirate. Spanning 30km, the new line will feature 14 stations — including three interchange stations where passengers can connect with the existing Red and Green lines.

With parts of Dubai expanding rapidly, the Blue Line will not only ease road congestion but also provide sustainable, efficient, and affordable transport options for residents and visitors alike.

There’s no official completion date yet, but once operational, the Blue Line is expected to significantly enhance the city’s public transport network — making temporary traffic headaches a worthwhile trade-off.

For the latest updates, keep an eye on RTA’s official channels and apps.

Image: Unsplash