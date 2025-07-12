Don’t let the heat drain you, feel your best all summer with Coach Nazia’s hacks

From hot temps and low energy to sugar cravings and sluggish mornings, summer can throw your routine off balance. Coach Nazia tackles all the burning questions we’re asking this season as your guide to staying healthy, energized, and feeling great starts here.

How does the intense summer heat in the UAE affect our body’s hydration and energy levels?



The UAE’s soaring summer temperatures can cause significant fluid loss through sweat, even without strenuous activity. This often leads to dehydration, fatigue, headaches, and reduced physical and mental performance. In fact, just a 1–2% drop in hydration can leave you feeling sluggish and foggy. Staying hydrated is non-negotiable, not just for comfort but for overall health and productivity. Personally, I increase my daily water intake from 2 to 3 litres during the summer to stay on top of it.

What are some common mistakes people make with their diet and exercise routine during the hotter months?



Many people either skip meals because the heat suppresses appetite, or overcompensate with sugary iced drinks which can actually dehydrate you further. Another mistake is pushing through outdoor workouts in peak heat, risking heat exhaustion, or abandoning movement altogether. I love early morning outdoor walks in the cooler months, but in summer I switch to indoor treadmill walks, simple, safe, and effective.

Are there specific foods or ingredients you recommend to help beat the heat and stay energized?



Absolutely! Hydrating, water rich foods are your best friend. Cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and leafy greens are great. Coconut water is a fantastic natural electrolyte booster. I also turn to cooling herbs like mint, coriander, and fennel, especially in light meals seasoned with lemon, ginger, or yogurt to support digestion. I suffer from allergies during summer, so cucumber juice is a go-to for keeping my skin and system cool.

How important is hydration, and what are some smart ways to stay hydrated beyond just drinking water?



Hydration is foundational. Think of it like this, you wouldn’t drive a car without fuel, so why run your body without water? It’s not optional. I always say, water is more important than food. Aim for 2 3 litres daily, and beyond plain water, try herbal teas, infused waters (with mint, citrus, or cucumber), and high water content fruits. I often add a pinch of himalayan salt or an electrolyte tablet to support better fluid absorption especially if you’re sweating more or fasting.

Does our metabolism or appetite tend to change in summer? If so, how should we adapt our eating habits?



Yes, it does. In hotter weather, your appetite naturally drops as your body works to stay cool. Heavy meals become harder to digest, so opt for lighter, more frequent meals. Choose lean white proteins, fiber-rich veggies and salads, hydrating fruits like watermelon, and smart carbs like quinoa, buckwheat, wild rice, and sweet potato in portion-controlled servings. Always aim to eat until you’re about 80% full leaving room for digestion is key in summer.

What are some healthy, cooling snacks or meals ideal for summer days in the UAE?



Here are some of my favourites:

Chilled cucumber and mint yogurt bowls

Fresh fruit platters with watermelon, berries, and kiwi

Smoothies with coconut water, spinach, mango, and chia seeds

Grilled veggie wraps with hummus

Cold quinoa or lentil salads with lemon dressing

Frozen banana “nice” cream

How can people maintain their fitness goals if outdoor workouts are off the table due to the heat?



Take your workouts indoors, there are so many options, from virtual programs to gym classes or simple at-home circuits. I include all of these in my app for the weight loss community I coach. Morning or post-sunset walks are also great alternatives. Focus on consistency, not intensity as just 20 minutes a day can make a difference. Walking is one of the most underrated tools for weight loss, it tones the legs and core beautifully. Many of my clients are losing a kilo a week through a combination of smart nutrition and daily walks. Looking for 24/7 indoor gyms this summer check them out here.

Is it safe to fast during summer (e.g., intermittent fasting) in such a hot climate? Why or why not?



It can be, but only if done with intention. Prioritize hydration during non-fasting hours, and avoid direct sun or intense workouts while fasting. Break your fast with water-rich, nutrient-dense foods like:

Vegetables

Spinach

Kale

Broccoli

Sweet potatoes

Fruits

Blueberries

Avocados

Papaya

Pomegranate

Proteins & Healthy Fats

Eggs

Salmon

Lentils

Chia seeds

Almonds & walnuts

Whole Grains

Quinoa

Oats

Buckwheat

These foods help replenish energy stores and support sustained energy release.

Do you have any tips for staying consistent with a healthy routine during travel or staycations?

Yes, consistency starts with planning. I always pack snacks, hydrate before flights, and choose hotels with gyms or access to walkable areas. Stick to a simple morning routine: movement, hydration, and a nourishing breakfast. I make sure any hotel I stay in has a well-equipped gym, and I love morning walks. When discipline becomes part of your identity, routine becomes portable, you carry your lifestyle with you, no matter where you go.

What’s one myth about summer nutrition or fitness you’d love to debunk?

That sweating more equals fat loss! Sweat is your body’s way of cooling down, not a sign of burning fat. Many confuse water loss with weight loss. Real fat loss comes from consistent habits, balanced nutrition, regular strength and cardio workouts, and proper recovery, not how soaked your clothes are after a session.

Nazia Khan is a Luxury Wellness Coach helping busy women drop 1 kilo a week without diets. With 1,000+ global transformations, her CK App and 1:1 coaching blend mindset, health optimisation, and high-performance habits for lasting results.

@coach_nazia

Image: Supplied