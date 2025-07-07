NCM flags waves up to 8 feet, sandstorms, and reduced visibility—what you need to know

Dubai and Abu Dhabi residents woke up to a yellow weather alert this morning, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warning of strong northwesterly winds, rough sea conditions, and blowing dust across coastal and inland areas. This comes after a weekend of strong winds and rough seas. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 km/h, whipping sand into the air and reducing visibility—drivers, be cautious.

The biggest impact? The Arabian Gulf is forecast to see waves of up to 8 feet, with wind speeds reaching 45 km/h—creating choppy conditions especially offshore. Even the Oman Sea, while calmer, will be moderately rough.

This alert will remain in effect until tonight at 10pm, Monday 7 July, and beachgoers, fishermen, and boat owners are advised to stay ashore until conditions ease .

Meanwhile, inland areas—especially parts of Abu Dhabi like Habshan, Liwa, Asab, and Hamim—have been hit by a dust alert. The NCM forecasts dust could reduce horizontal visibility below 2,000 metres, particularly in western regions.

What you should do