Strong winds and rough waves set the tone for UAE weather today

If you’re heading out today, take note – the UAE weather update for Friday, July 4 brings a mix of dusty winds, cloudy skies, and rough sea conditions across the country. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a yellow alert, warning of strong northwesterly winds reaching up to 40km/h and wave heights of up to 7 feet in the Arabian Gulf. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with a rise in humidity by night, especially in northern areas.

Wind & dust advisory

Northwesterly winds could hit speeds of up to 40 km/h today, sweeping dust across open areas and reducing visibility in parts of the UAE. The yellow alert from NCM is in effect, so it’s a good day to keep the windows closed and check road conditions if you’re on the move.

Rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Sea conditions are rough, particularly along the west coast. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are expected to reach up to 7 feet, with the alert active until 7am on Saturday, July 5. The Oman Sea will remain calmer but still slightly to moderately rough in patches.

Cloud cover & humid nights

Expect partly to fully cloudy skies, especially in eastern and northern regions. As night falls, humidity will creep in – particularly across the northern coast – so it may feel a little heavier through the early hours of Saturday.

Today’s temperatures