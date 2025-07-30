Step into the wizarding world with this immersive Harry Potter experience in Abu Dhabi

Wands up. Abu Dhabi is about to get a little more magical. Harry Potter: The Exhibition in Abu Dhabi opens on July 31 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, bringing the magic of Hogwarts to life in this immersive experience. The timing isn’t random, July 31, also happens to be Harry Potter’s birthday.

This fully immersive experience goes beyond props in glass boxes. Visitors can get up close to authentic costumes and film sets, brew potions, cast spells, and test their Quidditch reflexes. From curious kids to lifelong fans, this one’s for everyone who knows their house colours or just wants to see a Hungarian Horntail up close.

The experience starts with a personalised wizarding profile and an interactive wristband that tailors the journey to each visitor. Along the way, you’ll explore detailed recreations of familiar locations, including the Great Hall, Hagrid’s Hut, and the Herbology Greenhouse. Expect a few surprises too, with dragons, Boggarts, and Golden Snitches hiding in plain sight.

For those who like to know how the magic is made, the exhibition includes a behind-the-scenes look at how the films came together, with exclusive audio commentary covering everything from creature effects to costume design.

Plan to spend 60 to 90 minutes inside. Photo opportunities are scattered throughout, and there’s an exclusive merchandise shop at the end for those who want to take a piece of the magic home. VIP and Flex ticket holders can visit at any time within opening hours.

After drawing over 3.7 million visitors worldwide, the exhibition makes its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi. With house points to earn and spells to master, Hogwarts is calling.

Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Open daily (closed Tuesdays). Venue closes two hours after last entry

Mon, Wed, Thurs: 12:00 PM – 7:30 PM (venue open until 9:30 PM)

Fri: 12:00 PM – 8:30 PM (last entry)

Sat: 10:00 AM – 8:30 PM (last entry)

Sun: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM (last entry)

Tickets: From Dhs115. Flex and VIP tickets allow entry at any date or time

Ages: All ages welcome. Children under 3 enter free

Accessibility: Fully wheelchair accessible