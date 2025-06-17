Harry Potter fans, a magical exhibition is landing in Abu Dhabi at Manarat Al Saadiyat this July.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will bring together a cool collection of authentic movie props and costumes worn by the actors, all for your viewing pleasure. You will also be able to see and explore recreations of iconic scenes and settings. This includes locations such as Great Hall gallery, Hagrid’s cosy hut, the lush Herbology greenhouse, Hogwarts classrooms, and more.

And speaking of Quidditch, as you wander around the exhibition, seek out the golden snitch medallions that will customise your experience based on your wizarding profile. You will have a wristband that will collect points for your Hogswarts house as you complete tasks.

Want to learn how to pot a Mandrake? Or maybe just practice your spells or up your Quidditch skills? You can do it all here in the capital when the exhibition opens.

Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for nesting dragons, fantastic beasts, and hidden Boggarts.

At the moment, tickets are not on sale, but you can sign up for the waitlist here

If you miss the sign-up date, the tickets go on sale to the public on June 24, 2025 at 12pm. The exhibition begins July 25.

Find out more information here.

Want more Harry Potter?

If you’re a Harry Potter fan in the UAE, you would have most likely heard the news of a Harry Potter theme park coming to Abu Dhabi back in 2022.

It will be located in one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks – Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and will be the first Harry Potter theme park to ever open in the Middle East. No news on the magical destination has been announced since, but we are keeping our Harry Potter glasses on for any updates. However, if news from an owl is correct, it could be opening up sometime in 2026. We will just have to wait for the owl delivery to know for sure.

You can read about what we know here.

If you want more of the magical world, there’s a Harry Potter Film Concert Series concert taking place on September 6 and 7, 2025, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

As the show suggests, the audience will be able to watch Harry Potter on the big screen, and it will be accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performing live with the film being showcased on a 40-foot screen. All the different elements coming together means you will experience the magical world of Harry Potter all over again, but in a different light.

Tickets are available on etihadarena.ae

And speaking of magical openings

Disney fans in the UAE have plenty to be excited about, as we are finally getting a Disneyland right here in the UAE. It will be located on the Yas Island waterfront, with the project being Disney’s seventh entertainment destination in the world. Miral will be responsible for the development and construction of the project, while Disney will oversee the creative aspects and provide operational support. This will include design elements of the attraction to ensure it is in line with all things magical.

You can read more about this upcoming attraction here.