Wands at the ready – it’s about to get very Wingardium Leviosa in here

Harry Potter fans, a magical exhibition is landing in Abu Dhabi at Manarat Al Saadiyat this July.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will bring together a cool collection of authentic movie props and costumes worn by the actors, all for your viewing pleasure. You will also be able to see and explore recreations of iconic scenes and settings. This includes locations such as Great Hall gallery, Hagrid’s cosy hut, the lush Herbology greenhouse, Hogwarts classrooms, and more.

Oh, and keep your eyes peeled for nesting dragons, fantastic beasts, and hidden Boggarts.