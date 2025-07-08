You can get up to 35% off traffic fines

Good news for Sharjah and Abu Dhabi drivers, you can get a 35% discount on traffic fines if you pay before 60 days. If you pay after 60 days and before one year, you can get a 25% discount.

The fine discount will not apply for serious traffic violations.

Khaleej Times repported that the decision came in a Sharjah Executive Council meeting, chaired by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al-Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

During specific times of the year, governments often announce a period of time where you can get further discounts on fines across the UAE, so drivers across the country can benefit from paying a little less for traffic violations. To pay for fines in Abu Dhabi, you can use digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government or directly at the police’s customer service platforms.

There are also options to pay in installments for Abu Dhabi and Dubai as RTA partnered with installment app Tabby to allow users to pay traffic fines through that as they would for shopping.

*Dubai traffic to be improved in 40 places over the summer*

Image: Archive