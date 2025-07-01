Mark your calendars, one of the biggest nights in combat sports is coming back to the capital with UFC 321

Abu Dhabi is gearing up for another adrenaline fueled night of action as UFC 321 lands at the Etihad Arena on Friday, October 25, promising a blockbuster card packed with elite fighters, championship stakes, and unmissable entertainment.

Announced today (Tuesday, July 1), the event forms the centrepiece of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a city-wide celebration of mixed martial arts and high-energy events. Known for delivering world-class fight cards, legendary UFC moments, and an electric fan atmosphere, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week has become one of the most hotly anticipated fixtures on the global MMA calendar.

This year’s edition is expected to be no different, with UFC 321 already shaping up to be a must-see. While the fight card is still under wraps, past Abu Dhabi events have brought some of the biggest names in the sport to the Octagon and we’re expecting more of the same this year.

When do UFC 321 tickets go on sale?

General sale opens on Friday, July 25, and fans are encouraged to register their interest early for the best chance to secure seats. Tickets will be available via Etihad Arena and Ticket Master.

Want to take your experience up a notch? VIP packages are also available, offering premium seating, exclusive weigh-in access, athlete meet and greets and all-inclusive hospitality.

But that’s not all…

Before UFC 321 lights up the capital in October, fight fans can catch a taste of the action this summer. UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov will take place at the Etihad Arena on Saturday, July 26. Former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker takes on Reinier de Ridder in what’s expected to be an electrifying clash between experience and rising talent.

Since 2010, Abu Dhabi has hosted more than 20 UFC events, cementing its place as a true global hub for world-class sports and entertainment. This latest announcement is another major win for the capital and for the legions of fight fans across the region.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for fight card updates, ticket reminders and everything you need to know ahead of UFC 321 this October.

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office