The exclusive F1 Paddock Club experience on every F1 fan’s wish list

We are at the halfway mark of the Formula 1 season, which means we are drawing closer to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. And if there’s one thing that should be on your F1 dream list, it should be House 44 – a luxury paddock club by Sir Lewis Hamilton and Soho House.

House 44, named after Lewis Hamilton’s racing number, will only appear at key races during the upcoming F1 season, and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is part of the elite list.

If you want to be a part of Hamilton’s guest list, you can book your spots at house44atf1paddockclub.com for (an eye-watering) Dhs57,849.75 for a three-day access pass.

The special hospitality suite hosted its first pop-up at Silverstone during the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix from July 4 to 6, where VIPs and celebrities, including Tom Holland and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soho House (@sohohouse)

An Instagram post shared by Soho House showed an exclusive race-viewing experience with cool track views and hospitality offerings. Lewis Hamilton himself also made an appearance, most likely to welcome the lucky guests to the first of six pop-ups.

Here’s what you will experience at House 44 when it arrives in Abu Dhabi

House 44 takes inspiration from Hamilton’s iconic racing number – a number the seven-time World Champion has been racing with since his early karting days.

The design and all its elements were created by the Soho House team with plenty of input from Hamilton himself. It draws from his personal aesthetics as well as his 10-year connection to the Soho House.

Besides rubbing shoulders with celebrities and other VIPs, you will also get to explore curated photographs, items from both new and archived. Plus 44 collections, and racing memorabilia.

And similar to his visit to the Silverstone pop-up, you may just catch a glimpse of him here in Abu Dhabi as well.

The suite will also host exclusive DJ lineups guaranteed to keep the energy levels high.

On the food menu, there’s a fusion of global and local food crafted from market-fresh ingredients. As for the beverage offerings, expect a special cocktail made with Hamilton’s non-alcoholic blue agave spirit Almave, and other signature house cocktails. Don’t want to miss the racing action? No need to worry, guests can expect prime views of the starting grid and finish line, making it one of the best vantage points to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix winner cross the line. Add in a front-row seat to all the heart-racing pit stop action and it’s a full-throttle experience. And who knows, could someone beat Ferrari’s record-breaking 2.0-second stop at Monaco? Time will tell. Expect unobstructed views of the fireworks, the winner’s podium, and those iconic, golden-orange sunset moments that make race day in Abu Dhabi all the more unforgettable. Your ultimate guide to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 What else is included in the House 44 Paddock Club pass? Other cool inclusions include a behind-the-scenes guided tour of the F1 Paddock, priority access to the podium celebrations, and a photo safari where attendees will gain access to off-limit sections – but this is all subject to availability.

House 44 will also be making pit stops at the Heineken Dutch Grand Prix 2025, Pirelli Gran Premio D’italia 2025 in Monza, Gran Premio De La Ciudad De México 2025 and Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025 before ending with a grand hooray at Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025.

Remember, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025 is the final race on the F1 calendar, taking place from Thursday, December 4, with the final (and arguably the biggest) race of the season taking place on Sunday, December 7, 2025. You can’t miss it. Grab your tickets here.

Images: Soho House Instgram