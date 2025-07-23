Gahwa Beats just brewed the vibe for coffee shop raves

If you’re looking to fuel your summer with something a little different, Gahwa Beats is brewing up something special for coffee shop raves. Launching this Saturday July 26, the brand-new Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) event is set to bring the heat (and the coffee) with a series of high-energy, citywide pop-up parties all celebrating Dubai’s vibrant coffee culture.

Taking place every Saturday until August 23, Gahwa Beats is your ultimate espresso shot to the soul, a fusion of electrifying DJ sets, live music, dynamic dance shows, and bold brews by DRVN coffee. Each edition promises an immersive experience in a different locations around the city, with a ticket that includes entry and one free coffee for just Dhs100.

Where the summer really starts

The first edition kicks off at the Theatre of Digital Arts (TODA), Souk Madinat Jumeirah on Saturday, July 26 from 10am to 2pm. Expect an unforgettable atmosphere as the venue transforms into a multisensory celebration of music, movement and coffee-fuelled energy.

Internationally renowned DJ Akmaral will headline opening day with her signature mix of house, electronic and techno, guaranteed to get the whole crowd moving. With immersive visuals and performance art all wrapped into one unique venue, TODA is the perfect launchpad for this caffeine-charged series.

More than just a party

This isn’t just a DJ night or a coffee tasting, it’s a curated celebration of local culture, creative energy, and the city’s love affair with coffee. From aesthetic pop-up settings to surprise performances and musical mixes that reflect the city’s pulse, Gahwa Beats is where you come to vibe, sip, dance, and connect.

Each Saturday will bring a fresh location and a new flavour of the experience, so be sure to check mydss.ae to track the weekly venue drops.

The details

Location: Various locations across Dubai

Date: Every Saturday from July 26 to August 23

Time: 10am to 2pm

Tickets: From Dhs100, includes 1 free coffee

Images: Supplied