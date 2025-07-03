NBA Basketball fans, it’s game time

The NBA is making a slam dunk return to the capital this October, and you can now lock in your seats for one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games will see the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in two action packed preseason games at Etihad Arena on Thursday, October 2 and Saturday, October 4. Tickets are officially on sale now via etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Big names, big match-ups

This year’s lineup is stacked. The Knicks come armed with stars like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges, all of whom have made waves with USA Basketball in previous Abu Dhabi appearances.

But they’ll have stiff competition in the 76ers, who are bringing the heat with Joel Embiid, the 2023 MVP, plus Paul George and rising star Tyrese Maxey. Expect high-energy showdowns, jaw-dropping plays, and plenty of fanfare.

Want VIP treatment?

For those looking to upgrade their experience, special ticket packages with premium access, VIP hospitality, and behind-the-scenes perks are available at nbaexperiences.com.

More than just a game

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games are part of a multiyear partnership between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. Beyond the games themselves, expect community events, youth basketball clinics, player meet-and-greets, and even NBA 2K League activations to get the city buzzing with hoops fever.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries, so you can count on Abu Dhabi once again becoming a global basketball hotspot.

Don’t miss your shot

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just in it for the hype, this is your chance to see basketball’s biggest names live on court right here in the UAE. Tickets are expected to go fast so don’t drop the ball.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: 8pm, October 2 and 4, 2025

Contact: etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae

Let the countdown begin. ⏳

Image: Supplied