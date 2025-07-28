The multilingual festival just got even funnier, with fresh names, new languages, and must-see shows hitting the stage this October

Dubai’s biggest celebration of laughs is back, and it’s growing. The Dubai Comedy Festival 2025, taking place from October 2 to 12, has just added nine new shows to its already stellar lineup, now spanning six languages and multiple venues across the city.

New acts include David Voinson, the French internet sensation known for his “blonde” character; Shawn Chidiac, aka My Parents Are Divorced, the Lebanese Canadian comedy content creator; viral South African hitmaker Masood Boomgaard and his “de-motivational” alter ego Self-help Singh; and bilingual comedy star Paul Taylor, of WTF France fame.

Local favourite Emaad Siddiqui makes his festival debut with Three of Us, a high-energy theatrical set that captures growing up Desi in Dubai. Also joining the bill is Pakistani storyteller Abbas Bukhari with Small Talk, and not one but two Russian-language shows from Facepalm Comedy – including Stand-Up From Home: Dubai Style! and the Facepalm Stand-Up Comedy Show.

Also making waves: Dubai’s original German-language comedy night German Laugh Club, celebrating its five-year anniversary with a special show featuring RebellComedy trio Benaissa Lamroubal, Khalid Bounouar, and Salim Samatou.

Produced by BRAG and presented by Dubai Calendar, the festival takes over top venues including Dubai Opera, Mall of the Emirates Theatres, and Coca-Cola Arena. Headliners already announced include Mo Amer, Tom Segura, Zakir Khan, Joanne McNally, Gaurav Kapoor, John Achkar, and many more.

Venue: Dubai Opera

Date: October 11 to October 12

Times: Times vary

Cost: From Dhs 115

Contact: For bookings, visit dubaicomedyfest.ae