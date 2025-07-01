A new phase of eco-tourism is coming to Dubai

Dubai Municipality has awarded a Dhs650 million contract for the development of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. This upgrade is intended to position Dubai as a top global destination for the eco-tourism and among the world’s top 3 tourism destinations, it announced earlier this week.

Set to be completed in two phases, the first phase is expected to see completion by 2026, and will amount to costs of Dhs100 million. The primary aim of the project is to enhance the local biodiversity, preserve the sustainability of this vital natural habitat and bolster the sanctuary’s position as a premier sustainable eco-tourism destination offering a unique and integrated experience.

These features are to benefit both residents and tourists alike, designed to make use of the projected spurts in resident and tourist population. The upgrade is expected to multiply the number of visitors to the sanctuary six-fold, reaching between 250,000 and 300,000 annually.

Phase One

In Phase One, approximately 6.4 square kilometres of the sanctuary will be covered for development, with a focus on a more qualitative shift. The project will rehabilitate and improve mangrove habitats by planting new mangroves and increasing mangrove coverage by 60%, from 40 to 65 hectares.

This will also include the introduction of new irrigation channels, rehabilitation of mangrove forests and creating new habitats such as the mangrove lake, North Edge Lake and reed ponds. A Green Spine will also be developed.

There will also be 144% increase in water bodies within the reserve, expanding their total area to 74 hectares, helping achieve major environmental benefits such as a 60% increase in carbon dioxide absorption. Additionally, 10 hectares of mudflats (salt flats) will be added.

Phase Two

The second phase will be dedicated to establishing and enhancing the main infrastructure and recreational services to eventually support the hosting of various events and activities within a total area of 20,000 square metres. Of course, this will be built around the eco-system.

This plan also includes a uniquely designed visitor centre showcasing the sanctuary’s diverse flora and fauna, birdwatching towers, and retail facilities like restaurants and kiosks, as well as environmental awareness and education centres. To complete the plan, 5.6 kilometres of cycling tracks and three kilometres of walking trails through natural landscapes will be added, along with 23 hectares of landscaping.

Why Ras Al Khor?

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a vital part of Dubai’s natural reserves, one of the largest and most significant, and it’s development and preservation is a priority on the agenda of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The sanctuary covers approximately 6.4 square kilometres and was the first site in the UAE to be listed under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance in 2007. It is also classified under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

The sanctuary is counted among the most biodiversity-rich natural reserves in the region, hosting nearly 450 species of flora and fauna, including 47 hectares of mangroves, an important element of the coastline in this part of the world where greenery is not much of a common sight. It also welcomes around 20,000 migratory birds annually, including the iconic flamingo.

