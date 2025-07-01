The July issue of What’s On Dubai is here, and it’s free to read now

Summer’s heating up, but we’ve got just the thing to keep you cool, entertained, and in the know. The What’s On Dubai July issue is out now, and the best part? You can read it online for free.

This month, we’re embracing the season with a sizzling lineup of features to help you make the most of summer in the city. Whether you’re looking to cool off with a moonlit dip or hide away from the heat in Dubai’s coolest indoor spots, we’ve got you covered.

We dive into the best night swims in the city, because who says the pool is just for daytime? We’ve also rounded up indoor activities that are actually worth leaving the house for, from immersive experiences to fun-for-all-the-family escapes from the sun.

Feeling adventurous? Discover Dubai’s hidden speakeasies, the kind of places you have to know someone to find (you know us now, so you’re in). Plus, there’s plenty more packed into these pages, from must-try dining spots to what’s trending across the UAE.

So, grab a cold drink, find your nearest AC vent, and flick through the latest issue of the What’s On Dubai magazine. It’s your ultimate guide to summer done right, and it’s just a click away.

What’s On Dubai July issue