Moving to a new place in Sharjah just got a whole lot easier thanks to SEWA

If you’re renting a new home in Sharjah, here’s some good news. Starting now, there’s no need to go through the hassle of activating electricity, water, and gas services yourself. Thanks to a new digital system, these utilities will be switched on automatically as soon as your tenancy contract is attested by the municipality.

Yes, that means no more separate applications, no more waiting in line, and no more back-and-forth between government departments.

This seamless new service is part of a joint initiative between the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) and Sharjah Municipality. Once your rental contract is attested, the system kicks in automatically, sending you a text with the required deposit amount. As soon as the deposit is paid, your utilities will be activated, no further action required.

Pretty convenient, right?

The move is part of Sharjah’s wider digital transformation plans, aimed at simplifying services and improving the resident experience through smart tech.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة كهرباء ومياه وغاز الشارقة (@sewa_sharjah)

What’s changed?

Previously, tenants had to:

Attest the rental contract at the municipality

Then separately visit SEWA to apply for services

Submit the attested lease, Emirates ID and more

And pay a deposit before utilities were activated

Now? Just attest the lease and pay the deposit. That’s it.

The whole process is handled through an integrated e-link system between Sewa and the municipality, meaning no extra paperwork, no chasing documents, and no unnecessary trips.

Why this matters

Beyond the obvious convenience, this is also a win for operational efficiency. It speeds up move-ins, reduces admin for landlords, and improves customer satisfaction, key goals in the UAE’s push toward streamlined digital services.

“This is not just a technical upgrade,” added Al Askar. “It’s about transforming the user journey, from tenancy contract to moving in, without extra steps.”

So whether you’re a new tenant or relocating within the emirate, Sharjah is now making the whole process smoother and a little less stressful.

Looking for a cosy café in Sharjah to unwind? Here are 8 must-visit spots

Images: Unsplash