Char is Dubai’s newest homegrown concept, blending bold, char-driven flavours with a relaxed, welcoming vibe

Located inside Nad Al Sheba Mall, this unique grill-focused café offers smoke-licked meats, inventive cold plates, and exclusive non-alcoholic drinks like the Coal Cola and Yuzu Kick. From morning coffee to a low-lit grill bar by night, CHAR delivers a thoughtful, flavour-packed experience that’s refreshingly different.

The Spot

Located inside Nad Al Sheba Mall, CHAR is the latest flame-fired concept from the team behind Around The Block, a homegrown Emirati café brand known for switching things up with every new venture. It’s the laid-back coffee haunt you know and love; the grill is lit, the lights are dimmed, and CHAR takes over. Expect bold, char-driven flavours, smoke-licked meats, and cold plates that strike a balance between rich and refreshing.

The Vibe

This isn’t a high-speed, high-energy kind of place. Instead, CHAR leans into a more relaxed rhythm. It’s rather casual, with open flames visible from your seat and a soundtrack that keeps things mellow. The setting evolves throughout the day from a morning coffee shop to low-lit grill bar and the transformation works.

The Food and Drinks

The food is where CHAR hits its stride. The chicken shawarma, assembled live in front of you, is a standout. Rich, juicy, and wrapped with house pickles for that ideal balance of punch and tang. The wagyu tenderloin comes bathed in a zaatar truffle butter that elevates it to indulgent perfection. And the Moroccan bread, pillowy and heavy on parmesan, makes for an excellent starter (if you’re into cheese). Don’t miss the street corn, which brings a good amount of kick and umami thanks to generous parmesan and spice.

To drink? The Coal Cola is CHAR’s take on a cleaner, fresher cola, and the Yuzu Kick feels like ginger ale’s sharper, cooler cousin. Both are non-alcoholic and exclusive to the venue. Refreshing, surprising, and worth ordering twice, the coffee is a must try, too.

The Service

The team is friendly but very laid-back, so don’t expect fine-dining polish. The staff move at a relaxed pace, and their casual approach sets the tone across the space and suits a mellow evening.

Something to note: the kitchen closes for an hour around 5pm to prep for dinner service, so time your visit accordingly.

What to Order

• Moroccan bread

• Street corn

• Chicken shawarma

• Wagyu tenderloin

• Yuzu Kick and homemade Coal Cola

What’s On the Bill

Expect to spend around Dhs350 to Dhs450 for two, depending on how many plates and drinks you try. The value is in the flavour and originality.

The Final Say

What’s On Verdict: Thoughtful, smoky, and refreshingly different. CHAR has all the ingredients to become a cult favourite, but go with patience and a big appetite.

Location: CHAR x Around The Block, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7am till late

Contact: @charconcept | @aroundtheblock

Reservations: Walk-ins