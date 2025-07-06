Meat and ambiance lovers, this Korean live grill is a full-on masterclass

If your idea of Korean food starts and ends with bibimbap or bulgogi, Hanu is about to expand your taste map. Recently opened at St. Regis Gardens, The Palm, this homegrown contemporary Korean dining concept does more than just grill meat at your table – it walks you through the full cultural experience behind it.

At Hanu, the focus is on exceptional quality: premium cuts grilled right in front of you, chefs who know their craft and enjoy sharing it – including Chef Kyung Soo Moon and Chef Wilson Shim – and a menu rooted in tradition but presented with modern precision. Dinner feels part tasting session, part cooking masterclass, all at your table. By the end, you’ll find a new appreciation for top-quality meat done right, without heavy marinades. With its low-lit, artistic, laid-back energy, Hanu will have you telling your friends, “you need to try this place.”

The vibe

The journey starts at the entrance. A hammered bronze door that swings open into a space that’s equal parts tradition and edge. Think modern Korean dining room meets royal heritage. Dark walnut wood, carved beam ceilings, gold accents, intricate artwork, antique Korean furniture, and stacked roof tiles – every detail is intentional. The lighting? Dimmed, warm, and easy on the eyes, setting the perfect chill mode.

Must-try dishes

Everything. But let’s break it down to what Hanu masters:

Starters

Beef Tartelette with Caviar – Beef jang jolim, caviar, soft quail egg

– Beef jang jolim, caviar, soft quail egg Beef Tartare – Yukhoe beef, Korean pear, egg, pine nuts, pickles

– Yukhoe beef, Korean pear, egg, pine nuts, pickles Crispy Kimbap – Mushroom rice, caramelised beef, truffle

– Mushroom rice, caramelised beef, truffle Hanwoo Beef Gyoza – Beef, shiitake mushrooms, kimchi hummus, chimichurri (hands down the best gyoza we’ve had)

The main event

The beef – flown in from Korea – is grilled right at your table by the chef through their “Meat Me At The Grill” experience. The chef’s selection of four premium cuts (Hoengseong Hanwoo) are all about the natural flavour: juicy, clean, and rich. Every dish here was made with Hanwoo beef, including the gyoza, and all are soon-to-be menu additions. You can experiment with a selection of salts, though honestly, the meat doesn’t need much. It’s served with crunchy pickles, kimchi, salads and more.

Don’t miss

Green Leaf Basket

Ban Chan

Scallion Salad

Truffle Egg Custard

Stew with Rice

Hanwoo Brisket Soybean Stew

Dessert

Golden Pear Delight

Did you know?

In traditional Korean dining, the stew (usually a soup-like dish) and white sticky rice are served at the end of the main course. It helps round off the meal and is believed to aid digestion – the ideal finish after a meat-heavy spread.

The final say

Perfect for midweek plans when you’re after something different, or weekend nights when the vibe matters as much as the food. Hands down, one of the best new restaurants in Dubai. For meat lovers with high standards – who know exactly how quality beef should be prepared – Hanu belongs at the top of your list.

Location: Nakheel Mall, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah

Times: 6pm to 1am Sunday through Wednesday, and from 6pm to 2am Thursday through Saturday

Contact: (0)4 278 4844 | @hanu_dubai

Reservations: Recommended