Must try restaurants in Dubai: 5 dining destinations redefining flavor and vibes

From authentic Italian craftsmanship to fiery Indian grills, and vibrant Spanish flair to immersive, theatrical dining. Dubai’s restaurant scene is bursting with fresh energy this season. Whether you’re craving homemade pasta, tandoor charred delights, or a lively weekend brunch with underground beats, these five standout venues are serving up unforgettable experiences that blend bold flavours, expertly crafted menus, and atmospheres you’ll want to revisit again and again.

Ready to discover your new favourite restaurant?

TATEL Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATEL Dubai (@tatel.dubai)

From the heart of Downtown Dubai, TATEL brings the vibrant spirit of Spanish cuisine to life. Each dish is a celebration of tradition with a modern twist, fusing authentic recipes with global flair. Add in live entertainment, and you’ve got more than just a meal, it’s a full sensory experience.

Location: TATEL Dubai, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 5pm to 2am

Contact: 04 215 2121 | tatelrestaurants.com

Loona Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loona Dubai (@loona.uae)

Loona brings modern Italian flair to Downtown Dubai, with a menu rooted in homemade pasta, artisan pizza, and premium dry-aged steaks. This season, discover Loona Russa, a new 12-course tasting menu where Italian culinary tradition meets refined Russian ingredients. From Far Eastern scallops with black caviar to chorizo caviar pizza and desserts made with Dubai chocolate, every course is designed to surprise.

Location: Loona, Vida Residence Downtown, Burj Khalifa Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: 058 850 2200 | loona.ae

TOTÓ Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTÓ Dubai (@totorestaurantdubai)

TOTÓ is a vibrant tribute to the heart of Italian-Mediterranean cuisine, where every dish respects time-honoured recipes and age-old cooking techniques. Expect a cosy yet sophisticated setting in Downtown Dubai, complete with romantic ambiance and live music on weekends, the perfect backdrop to savour every bite.

Location: TOTÓ, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: 04 215 2121

Revolver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by splidu (@splidu)

Your weekend plans just got a serious upgrade. Revolver, the city’s favourite has teamed up with culinary platform Splidu to unleash Underground Brunch, a chef-led, fire-fuelled celebration that’s rewriting Dubai’s brunch rulebook. Forget buffets and bottomless clichés, this one’s all about bold, tandoor-charred plates, serious drinks, and a subculture vibe you’ll want to be part of.

Location: Revolver Dubai, The Opus, Business Bay

Times: Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs295 (soft package), Dhs395 (premium beverages), Dhs450 (chef’s table front row)

Contact: 04 257 9334

Adaline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adaline (@adalinedubai)

Located in the heart of DIFC, Adaline is a dazzling new dining and nightlife experience where Italian cuisine, live music, and Old Hollywood glamour come together. Inspired by the rebellious spirit of the 1920s, Adaline offers a theatrical, immersive atmosphere that celebrates bold living and spontaneous moments from chef led dinners to late-night DJ sets.

Expect house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and signature dishes by Chef Izu Ani, all paired with expertly crafted cocktails and vintage vibes. Whether you’re dining, dancing, or belting tunes in the private karaoke room, every night at Adaline is a new chapter worth living.

Location: Adaline, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Daily, 7pm to late

Contact: 04 498 6200

Images: Instagram