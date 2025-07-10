The Coming Home tour lands at Etihad Arena this October

Rock fans, get ready to turn up the volume. Iconic German rock band Scorpions are heading to the United Arab Emirates as part of their global Coming Home – 60 Years of Scorpions tour, and they’re bringing the noise to Yas Island’s Etihad Arena on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the one-night-only show is set to be an electrifying celebration of the band’s massive six-decade legacy. Abu Dhabi will be the second Middle East stop on the tour after Cairo, with more dates expected to follow.

Founded in 1965, Scorpions are one of the best-selling rock bands of all time, with over 100 million records sold worldwide. From the stirring anthem Wind of Change to rock staples like Rock You Like a Hurricane and Still Loving You, their music has spanned generations and continues to draw massive crowds around the world.

Expect a high-octane live show packed with fan favourites, blistering guitar solos, and that unmistakable Scorpions energy. It’s their first Abu Dhabi performance in years — and a rare chance to catch true rock royalty live in the UAE capital.

Location: Etihad Arena

When: October 21, 2025

Tickets:

Presale for Live Nation members: Friday, July 11 at 12pm GST

General on-sale: Monday, July 14 at 12pm GST

Image: Supplied