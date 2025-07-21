Tex-Mex, bull rides, and retro games all in one spot

Rodeo Drive is rolling into Dubai this August, and it’s coming in hot. Landing at the Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate, this all-American bar and restaurant brings 14,000 square feet of pure character. Expect comfort food, live-fire grills, retro arcade games, live music, and yes, a mechanical bull.

Set across six immersive zones, Rodeo Drive is part restaurant and part playground with enough edge to feel cool, and enough variety to suit pretty much every mood.

The food: fire, flavour and Tex-Mex heat

At the centre of it all, is the grill pit.

Head Chef Walter Melo is behind the menu, so expect food with roots from Mexico and Texas. Think flame-grilled steaks, smoky briskets, Tex-Mex bites, and Cali-Mex plates with punch.

It’s a pork-licensed kitchen, so expect some proper Southern-style BBQ, too.

The entertainment: games, gigs and a Rodeo Bull

Rodeo Drive goes well beyond dinner and drinks. Expect live bands, DJs, beer pong, interactive darts, themed nights, and a full arcade packed with nostalgia. And then there’s the bull-bucking, which is just waiting for you to test your balance (or your ego).

For the kids: fun, safe, and screen-free

Rodeo Drive isn’t just for the grown-ups. Kids aged one to 10 also get their own play zone, with wall-mounted games, crafts, Rodeo Drive-themed books and toys, and a full-time nanny on site. Under 21s are welcome in the restaurant area.

The design: a wild mix of six zones

Designed by Hiren Ganatra, the space unfolds through six distinct zones. There’s the Wild West Grill with leather booths and raw timber, a New York-inspired bar with smoked glass and glossed tile, a neon-drenched arcade, the theatrical stage, the cage-like bull riding arena, and a secret speakeasy-style Mancave hidden behind a bookshelf. It’s eclectic without feeling chaotic, where every corner with its own vibe.

Location: Oaks Hotel, Ibn Battuta Gate, Dubai

Times: Weekdays: restaurant 2pm to 2am, bar 4pm to 3am; weekends: restaurant and bar 12pm to 3am

Contact: rodeodrivedubai.com @rodeodriveibg