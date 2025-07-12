From the essential sights to the best hotels and restaurants in the Eternal City…

The Italian capital has long been a treasured draw on Europe’s tourism map for its cultural highlights, incredible culinary scene and storied architecture that commands attention at every turn. But a new swathe of luxury restaurants and hotels are creating new reason to return to the Eternal City. Here, we revisit the best bits of Rome – and highlight the new icons travellers need to know about.

The essential sights

Rome’s cultural fabric is built around historic monuments and storied ruins, and you can enjoy them all on foot – so long as you’re willing to get your 10,000 steps in before lunch. Start at the Spanish Steps, also known as ‘Scalinata della Trinita dei Monti’, and enjoy panoramic city views from the top, before a steep climb of 135 steps takes you to the picturesque Piazza di Spagna at the base. From here, wander 650 metres further into the city to reach one of Rome’s most timeless icons – the Trevi Fountain. A Baroque-style marvel carved out in the 18th Century, it features 20 metres of intricate sculptural design, including an iconic sculpture of the Roman god, Neptune. Be sure to take a coin to toss into the fountain – legend says that if you toss a coin over your left shoulder into the fountain, it guarantees a return to Rome. Just be prepared to wait your turn – unless you’re going at sunrise, throngs of tourists will likely be ahead of you.

A short walk away takes culture seekers to The Pantheon, another unmissable stop on our whirlwind tour of Rome’s big-hitting icons. This architectural marvel is more than 2,000 years old, built between 25 and 27 BC, then radically reconstructed between 118 and 125 AD. While you can simply marvel at its detailed inscriptions and ornate columns from the outside, you can also explore inside the basilica, which is still used as an active place of worship. Skip-the-line tickets pre-booked online start from EUR15 (Dhs65), including an audio guide.

From the Pantheon, a short walk takes you to Monument Victor Emanuel II, the Roman Forum and the ruins that surround the Colosseum, where our walking tour concludes. Start at the monument of the first king of Italy, built to commemorate the unification of Italy in 1861, then journey past ruins of historic castles, historic temples and ancient forums before reaching the Colosseum. From the outside, you can admire the fascinating façade of this 189m long, 156m wide amphitheatre. But to really understand the true majesty, book a guided tour that takes you inside, accessing the arena floor, underground dungeons and gladiator’s entrance.

The reservations to make

For fine dining: Gigi Rigolatto

On the rooftop of the newly reimagined Orient Express La Minerva comes Gigi, from Dubai-born Rikas Hospitality and French lifestyle brand Paris Society. An elevated alfresco address, sharing plates of elevated Italian classics are served up in a refined setting, backdropped by stretching city views.

For authentic eats: La Canonica

Tucked down a side street in Rome’s beloved foodie neighbourhood of Trastevere, La Canonica is a cosy ristorante where guests dine alfresco under warm lanterns, against a wall of twinkling fairy lights. Think crunchy base pizzas with gooey cheese and fresh tomato bases, or hearty pans of al dente pasta made with family recipes.

For rooftop drinks: Divinity Terrace

Hidden in plain sight in the heart of the city, the Divinity Lounge sits atop The Pantheon Hotel, and offers panoramic views of the city. Come for drinks – there’s an extensive cocktail list shaken up by the expert mixology team – but be sure to stick around for the golden sunset.

The stay: The grand dame

There’s an old-world glamour to Hotel de Russie, one of the inimitable Rocco Forte hospitality portfolio icons. A time capsule of Rome’s golden age, you’re drawn into the hotel’s vibrant personality and rich soul the second you’re greeted by the smartly dressed doormen.

The interiors are beautiful – pops of rust red and emerald green on the soft furnishings, the lobby and lounge peppered with handpicked artefacts and ceramics. But it’s the natural light flooding in from the courtyard that draws you back outside, where the hotel’s true magnificence is revealed in all its glory. Here, you’ll find Hotel de Russie’s crown jewels – the Stravinskij Bar, Le Jardin restaurant, and the gloriously verdant secret garden, a true oasis where guests can enjoy leisurely post-breakfast strolls or pre-aperitivo wanders and drink in their splendour. The hotel’s restaurant and duo of bars are exceptional. At Le Jardin, breakfast is a leisurely affair where tiers of continental dishes – think fresh fruits, homemade pastries and cured meats are arranged inside the beautifully painted restaurant. While the charismatic maître d’ Mario choreographs orders of a la carte eggs, fluffy pancakes and omelettes made to order. Guests sit at tables in the serene garden courtyard, freshly ironed white tablecloths adorning the tables that give a formality, but don’t feel stuffy. It’s grand and glamourous, and the perfect way to start the day.

New for 2025 is the Aquazzura bar, adjacent to Jardin de Russie, and an enigmatic new spot for dining and imbibing before dinner. Opening from 5pm, it’s where haute fashion and renowned hospitality bring all their best bits together under striped parasols for inventive twists on signature margaritas and mini tacos stuffed with lobster, beef tartare or tuna crudo.

Guest rooms offer a welcome balance of traditional grandeur and contemporary touches. We loved the turn-down service complete with Irene Forte face mask, made using ingredients from the Rocco Forte base in Sicily. Our own room overlooking the rose-tinted courtyard was the perfect base for exploring the Eternal City’s highlights. And when returning from a day of sightseeing, the gentle piano music drifting subtly from the Stravinskij Bar below was enough to draw us down to continue our evening on the buzzing alfresco terrace.

To further aid relaxation, we retreat to one of Hotel de Russie’s most delightful secret spaces – the spa. A recently reimagined addition to the hotel’s sensational facilities, guests benefit from access to a bubbling indoor pool, adorned in blue mosaics that emulate the feel of calmly cascading waves of the sea.

Room rates start from Dhs8,378 per room per night. roccofortehotels.com, @hotelderussie

The stay: The ultra-luxury innovator

Six Senses might not seem like a natural fit for the Eternal City, but Six Senses Rome – the brand’s first urban address – is designed to stand out. Lacing its well-earned reputation as a wellness and sustainability pioneer into an 18th-century palazzo results in a zen-inducing stay rich with its own identity. A thoughtful restoration has preserved dazzling features like the ornate marble staircase with grand columns, and the hotel’s façade, which blends in perfectly next to the adjacent 16th century church.

But it’s in its contemporary touches where this hotel earns its wow-factor. Guest rooms are modern and minimal, with a curated pillow menu, a complimentary mini-bar, and daily affirmations left at turndown, all part of the in-room experience. Dining and wellness spaces are also designed to dazzle.

Once you’ve marvelled at the ornate grandeur of the lobby, you’re led into a lush indoor-outdoor garden, where terracotta pots are filled with tropical plants, promoting a sense of calm and inviting guests to embrace nature, even in the heart of the city. A grand emerald marble bar marks the entrance to BIVIUM, a warm and homely all-day dining restaurant that provides a social setting by day, and a more sophisticated dining destination by night. An open kitchen, barista counter, and a gelateria tucked inside (where guests benefit from daily free ice-cream) are all designed to encourage connection and community.

Upstairs, NOTOS is the new addition to the culinary scene at the hotel, and will undoubtedly become one of Rome’s most alluring rooftop dining destinations. Here, the cuisine is as sublime as the panoramic city views, with low-lying lounge seating, bar tables, and restaurant seating all designed for balmy alfresco evenings.

The hotel spa is where the two worlds of historic Rome and oriental Six Senses collide so harmoniously, and the resulting spa features ornate Roman baths, where engravings inspired by Roman gods and goddesses adorn smooth stone walls. The facilities are exceptional: think emotion showers spiked with the scents of mint and orange, a steam room and sauna, plus three baths that are hot, tepid and cold, designed to revitalise and refresh.

What impresses most is the expert curation of activities available to guests. Each day, a board announces the daily events, which range from candle making in the Earth Lab to olive oil tasting at BIVIUM. Thoughtful, intentional and designed to inspire – much like the overarching hotel experience.

Room rates start from Dhs5,812 per room per night. sixsenses.com, @sixsensesrome

