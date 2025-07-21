More comfort, better connectivity, and greener buses are on the way

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has officially completed a major upgrade of 22 public bus facilities across the city and it’s all designed to make your commute smoother, smarter, and more sustainable.

This revamp includes 16 passenger stations and six strategic bus depots, reimagined with passenger comfort and smart mobility in mind. From sleeker exteriors and upgraded waiting areas to better connectivity with other transport modes, this move is part of RTA’s wider vision to create an integrated, world-class transit network for Dubai.

What’s new?

The upgrades span 16 passenger stations, nine in Deira and seven in Bur Dubai featuring modernized infrastructure, shaded waiting areas, new pavements, and even prayer areas at select locations. These stations now support 110 routes and can accommodate up to 710 buses during peak hours.

In addition, six bus depots located in Al Khawaneej, Al Qusais, Al Ruwayah, Al Awir, Jebel Ali, and Al Quoz have received a major facelift. Think state of the art engine washing systems, improved lighting, new inspection lanes, and upgraded driver facilities to improve operational efficiency.

A focus on seamless travel

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the RTA, said the upgrades aim to turn basic waiting areas into fully integrated service hubs that better serve all commuters, including people of determination and cyclists.

The project also improves pedestrian access, adds bicycle parking, and strengthens links between buses, taxis, and Metro stations, a key step toward supporting first and last mile journeys.

A greener, more high-tech fleet

The station upgrades are just one part of the plan. RTA is also investing in a modern fleet of low emission, Euro 6 standard buses, the first of their kind in the Middle East and North Africa. A total of 637 new buses will hit the roads between 2025 and 2026, including:

400 MAN city buses (86 passengers each)

51 Zhongtong electric city buses (72 passengers each)

76 Volvo double-decker buses (98 passengers each)

70 Isuzu articulated buses (111 passengers each)

Expect cleaner rides, more capacity, and cutting-edge tech designed specifically for the Gulf’s climate and commuter needs.

Building on progress

Getting around just got easier as RTA recently launched new bus routes in these Dubai areas

Image: Archive