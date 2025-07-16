Improvements are being made to the public bus network for smoother transit

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced updates to the public bus network to make transit for commuters smoother, quicker and more efficient, with new routes, added stops and updated entry and exit points.

The changes come as part of the RTA’s wider efforts to not only make the lives of current users easier with quicker travel times and better reach, but also push public transport as the most attractive means of getting around Dubai to tackle the city’s perennial traffic woes.

As such, these updates will include new and improved routes going through more residential and industrial areas, adjustments to include new termination points and new stops added in developing communities, creating better connectivity for commuters in these growing neighbourhoods.

What are the new routes?

Route 17: Terminates at Baniyas Square Metro Station instead of Sabkha Bus Station.

Terminates at Baniyas Square Metro Station instead of Sabkha Bus Station. Route 24: Has been rerouted within Al Nahda 1.

Has been rerouted within Al Nahda 1. Route 44: Service has been rerouted from Rebat Street to Dubai Festival City.

Service has been rerouted from Rebat Street to Dubai Festival City. Route 56: Path has been extended to the DWC Staff Village.

Path has been extended to the DWC Staff Village. Routes 66 & 67: A new bus stop has been added in the Al Ruwayyah Farm area.

A new bus stop has been added in the Al Ruwayyah Farm area. Route 32C: The section between Al Jafiliya Bus Station and Satwa Bus Station has been curtailed. Passengers heading to Satwa can now transfer to route F27.

The section between Al Jafiliya Bus Station and Satwa Bus Station has been curtailed. Passengers heading to Satwa can now transfer to route F27. Route C26: The bus stop has been moved from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Bus Stop 2.

The bus stop has been moved from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Bus Stop 2. Route E16: Route now terminates at Union Bus Station instead of Sabkha.

Route now terminates at Union Bus Station instead of Sabkha. Route F12: The section between Satwa Roundabout and Wasal Park has been curtailed and rerouted via Kuwait Street.

The section between Satwa Roundabout and Wasal Park has been curtailed and rerouted via Kuwait Street. F27: The bus stop has been relocated from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Bus Stop 2.

The bus stop has been relocated from Al Jafiliya Bus Station to Max Metro Bus Stop 2. F47: Route has been rerouted within the Jebel Ali Industrial area.

Route has been rerouted within the Jebel Ali Industrial area. F54: Route has been extended to cover the new camp in JAFZA South.

Why choose public transport?

Several announcements have been made by the RTA in the recent past about updates to the public transport network. Some of the new transport systems being announced or introduced, in addition to a massive expansion of the Metro network, include the Rail Bus, Bus-on-Demand, the Etihad Rail, Sky Pods, RTA-endorsed bus-pooling services and flying taxis.

The Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) may also soon be introducing a new vehicle to the public transport network – the electric bus. A recent pilot operation launched by the authority involves a new electric bus on route F13, a feeder bus service between Al Quoz Bus Depot and the Dubai Mall Metro Bus Stop.

@rta_dubai

Images: Socials/Supplied