The Canadian comedy legend returns with his ‘Relax World Tour’ for one night only at Coca-Cola Arena

Clear your calendars and get ready to laugh until it hurts, Russell Peters is heading back to Dubai. The world-renowned comedian will bring his latest stand-up show, the Relax World Tour, to the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, October 25, 2025.

Known for his razor-sharp wit, cultural observations, and improv magic, Peters is no stranger to Dubai’s comedy fans. He’s performed sold-out shows in the city over the years, and his return is set to be another crowd-pleaser.

The Relax World Tour promises a fresh set of stories, relatable chaos, and Peters’ trademark ability to poke fun at cultural quirks from around the globe, so no one is safe, and that’s exactly why fans love him. From growing up in Canada with Indian roots to navigating fame and fatherhood, Peters knows how to spin everyday experiences into full-throttle laughter.

His global fan base spans generations and continents, and Dubai’s vibrant mix of cultures makes it the perfect stop for this latest tour. Whether you’ve seen him live before or this will be your first time, expect a night of unfiltered humour and brilliant storytelling.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Date: Friday, October 25, 2025

Time: 8pm

Tickets: From Dhs199 – Dhs1200