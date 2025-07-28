Wizz Air is officially pulling out of Abu Dhabi in September, but not before dropping a final round of ultra-cheap flight deals. From Georgia to Kazakhstan, here’s where you can go for as little as Dhs204

Wizz Air is waving goodbye to Abu Dhabi this September, and while the news may have grounded a few travel dreams, the airline is sending off its final flights with a flurry of bargains.

Earlier this month, the low-cost carrier confirmed it will stop operating from the UAE capital on September 1, 2025, officially ending a four-year run that connected Abu Dhabi to wallet-friendly destinations across Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East.

But before it takes off for good, Wizz Air is offering one last blast of low fares, with one-way tickets starting from as little as Dhs204. It’s the kind of sale that makes you want to book now, pack later.

If you’re still in the UAE and trying to squeeze in one more summer adventure, this is your sign. Maybe your passport’s been begging for a stamp or Georgia’s been on your vision board then this is your sign. Think of it as your last chance to travel like it’s 2019.

Here’s where you could be heading this August:

Kutaisi, Georgia – Dhs204



Surrounded by green valleys and cave-lined hills, Kutaisi is one of Georgia’s oldest cities. It’s a gateway to the Imereti region’s natural beauty, with monasteries, forests, and food that’s all comfort and no compromise.

Yerevan, Armenia -Dhs264



Yerevan blends ancient history with a modern café culture. Landmarks like the pink-stoned Republic Square, the Cascade Complex and views of Mount Ararat give the city a distinct character rooted in resilience and beauty.

Baku, Azerbaijan – Dhs254

Baku sits on the Caspian Sea with a skyline that swings from medieval minarets to sharp-edged skyscrapers. It’s a city of contrasts, where you can walk ancient walls in the Old City and end the night at a rooftop bar in a glass tower.

Tashkent, Uzbekistan – Dhs314

Tashkent is the cultural heart of Central Asia, where leafy boulevards meet Soviet-era mosaics and centuries-old Islamic architecture. Its metro stations are tiled works of art and its bazaars are full of colour, spices and life.

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Dhs404



Backed by the snow-capped Tian Shan mountains, Almaty mixes rugged adventure with a laid-back urban charm. Think alpine escapes, sprawling parks and a food scene that balances tradition with trend.

These are some of the last low-cost fares before Wizz Air shuts down its Abu Dhabi hub, and they’re flying off faster than boarding gates open. While the airline will still operate select routes from Dubai, it’s the end of an era for budget flights from AUH. So if you’ve got unused leave and itchy feet, this is your boarding call.

Images: Archives