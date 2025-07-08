Another beautiful addition to the Dubai royal family

Dubai’s royal family just got a little bigger. On July 7, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, welcomed his fourth daughter – Maryam – marking another joyful addition to the Dubai royal household. He is the third son of Dubai’s ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

A family in celebration

The announcement was shared by his brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – Dubai’s Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence – via an Instagram Story that read: “Congratulations Maryam Bint Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.”

Earlier in March, Sheikh Hamdan and his wife also welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Hind. She joins twins Rashid and Sheikha (born in 2021) and their younger brother Mohammed (born in 2023).

More joy across the emirates

It’s not just the Dubai royals celebrating. In March, Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince became a father to his son, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – another notable arrival in the UAE royal circles this year. The wave of newborns highlights a year of family milestones and unity across the Emirates.

A year to remember

These royal additions have been met with widespread celebrations online and throughout the UAE, reflecting the deep connection between the ruling families and the public. From Dubai to Abu Dhabi, the Emirates are sharing in the happiness surrounding these new members of royalty.