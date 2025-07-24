The hunt for views starts here

Thinking of taking your home life a few dozen floors up? Dubai’s penthouse game is solid, but availability varies wildly depending on where you’re looking. Whether it’s water, skyline, or golf course views you’re after, these are the spots with the most penthouses currently listed. If you’re buying in the UAE this year, here are some of the best areas in Dubai to buy a penthouse in 2025.

The Hills

Tucked between Emirates Golf Club and Sheikh Zayed Road, The Hills isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when you think ‘penthouse’, but it’s leading the pack. Penthouses make up nearly 13% of all listings here which is huge compared to anywhere else in the city. Think greenery, quiet, and a more low-key, luxe lifestyle.

Dubai Internet City

A surprise second place, Dubai Internet City has 8.6% of its homes listed as penthouses. It’s a proper city backdrop of tech towers, close to the action, and good views of both sea and Sheikh Zayed.

Palm Jumeirah

Still one of the most iconic addresses in Dubai, the Palm has a 4.3% penthouse availability, on par with nearby Sheikh Zayed Road. You’re paying for the setting, the view, and that “I live on the Palm” energy.

Jumeirah + Dubai Marina

Jumeirah’s mix of old-school charm and coastal life offers a 3.9% penthouse share, while Marina sits just behind at 3%. Both are still go-tos for buyers who want a lively atmosphere, great connectivity, and neighbourhoods made for walking, not just driving.

Low-key zones

JVC, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Hills Estate, and Sobha Hartland all sit at 0.2% or less when it comes to penthouse listings. The vibe? More townhouse than top floor – but still solid if you’re after space, community feel, and laid-back energy.