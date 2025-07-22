The world’s safest country? It’s the UAE, once again

In the 2025 midyear global safety index, the United Arab Emirates was ranked the safest country in the world once again. A title it’s becoming well known for. Whether you’ve lived here for years or are visiting for the first time, it’s easy to believe when you’re walking home late, leaving your phone on a café table, or hopping into a cab at 2am and feel completely safe.

The ranking comes from Numbeo’s Global Safety Index, which measures how safe people feel in countries around the world and how low crime levels are. After ranking second in March, the UAE has reclaimed the top spot mid-year. So, what makes the UAE stand out? Why is the UAE ranked safest country in the world again – and what keeps it at the top?

A global hub built on safety and security

Home to over 200 nationalities, the country is known not just for its skyline but for its focus on creating a safe environment for residents and visitors alike. In March 2025, the UAE was second on the list, with Andorra holding the top spot, but the mid-year update put the UAE firmly back on top. Andorra, a small country in Europe known for its ski resorts, sits in second place with 84.8 points, followed closely by Qatar (84.6 points), Taiwan, and Macao.

How the region and world compare

Other Middle Eastern countries show solid performances, with Saudi Arabia ranking 14th and Bahrain 15th on the safety index. Kuwait came in at 38, Jordan 54, while Pakistan ranked 62. The Philippines and India placed 66th and 67th respectively. Looking further afield, the UK scored 51.6 points, placing it 86th, while the US ranked 91st with 50.8 points.

Cities leading the safety game

The UAE’s cities also make waves globally. Abu Dhabi topped the Safety Index among cities with an impressive 88.2 points and recorded one of the lowest Crime Index scores at 11.8 points. Dubai follows close behind, ranking fifth among the world’s safest cities. This comes on the back of Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s recent rankings as the top liveable cities in the Middle East and Africa, with improvements in healthcare and education noted in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index 2024.