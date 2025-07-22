High-tech simulators, smart testing yards, and space for 500 learners daily are in the works

Good news for new drivers in Dubai: the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just greenlit a brand-new driver training and licensing centre, promising to make the journey to getting your license smoother and more high-tech than ever.

The new facility will open in Wadi Al Safa 3 in Dubailand, covering more than 100,000 square metres. That’s roughly the size of 14 football fields and it’s designed to handle an impressive capacity of 500 trainees per day.

RTA has approved a new centre for driver training and licensing services at Al Al Rowaiyah 3 (Sector No. 5). The step aligns with RTA’s efforts to improve quality and accessibility of its services across the Emirate. Operated by First Driving Centre, the facility is designed to… pic.twitter.com/qpSz2Q7m2o — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 21, 2025

But this isn’t just another driving school. The upcoming centre will feature state-of-the-art technology, including advanced simulators, smart driving yards, and integrated e-learning platforms. The idea is to enhance the quality of driver training in Dubai while streamlining the testing process to produce safer, more confident drivers on the road.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, noted that this move is part of the wider strategy to improve road safety and enhance driver education standards across the city.

The centre will also focus on sustainability with eco-friendly practices built into its infrastructure that aligning with Dubai’s broader environmental goals. Plus, with its strategic location in Dubailand, it’ll be more accessible to residents living in the growing communities in that part of the city.

There’s no official opening date yet, but with the plans approved, construction is expected to begin soon. For anyone planning to get their Dubai driver’s license, the future just got a little more exciting — and a lot more efficient.