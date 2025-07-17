The Sharjah Ruler called it ‘a marvel like no other’

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced the building of a new road ‘over the peaks reaching Khorfakkan.’

In a statement shared by UAE Barq, the Sharjah Ruler addressed a statement to ‘Direct Line’ and said, “We will build a road over the peaks and foothills of the mountains, reaching Khorfakkan, and it will be a marvel like no other, and driving on it will be a true pleasure.”

Al Qasimi added that the ‘road will be surrounded by trees, plants, waterways, and beautiful residences.’

As for its location, Al Qasimi said it will ascend from the Ghazir Tunnel to reach the highest mountain peak in Khorfakkan, at an altitude of 1,100 meters above sea level.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by الشارقة للأخبار (@sharjahnews)

Sharjah News shared the news on their official social media alongside a video. It comes with a title in Arabic which translates to ‘A project that no one has seen before.’

What is Sharjah’s Direct Line?

Sharjah’s Direct Line is a radio program in the UAE where citizens and expats can raise their concerns.

And according to English daily newspapers, it has one keen listener – The Ruler of Sharjah.

At the moment, there is no start date or a completion date, but we will share the news on whatson.ae as soon as we know more.

About Khorfakkan

Khorfakkan has become a popular spot for a day trips in the UAE, and the sleepy beach town is transforming into quite the tourist destination.

While it may be too humid to truly enjoy a visit at the moment, there’s so much to check out, from its sailing, fishing, or kayaking opportunities to visiting Al Suhub Rest House or just getting your Instagram photos at the Khorfakkan amphitheatre and waterfall.

If you want to consider a dinner here, The View by Wave is a great pit stop at Rabi Tower, or you can now even make a weekend of it and check-in at Najd Al Meqsar a former traditional mountain village that has been transformed into a beautiful heritage hotel of just seven ‘Kareen Houses’, each with a bedroom each.

Images: Unsplash