Calling all thrill-seekers: these are Dubai’s most heart-racing adventure attractions

If lounging poolside isn’t your idea of fun, Dubai’s got just the fix. From launching yourself off skyscrapers to diving into shark tanks (sort of), the city is packed with adrenaline-pumping adventures that’ll leave your heart racing and your camera roll full.

Ready to live on the edge? Here are three must-try experiences for your next thrill fix:

The Storm Coaster

Only in Dubai would you find a high-speed, adrenaline-pumping rollercoaster inside a shopping mall. The Storm Coaster at Dubai Hills Mall isn’t just a quick thrill; it’s a two-minute and 15-second ride of pure intensity that will have your heart racing. Once you’ve wrapped up your shopping spree, strap in for vertical drops, sharp twists, and high-speed action.

Location: Dubai Hills Mall

Times: Sun to Thu 10am to 11pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight

Cost: from Dhs65

Contact: (0)4 448 5016

Zipline through Dubai Marina

Think you’re brave? Prove it by taking on the XLine at over 80km/h, one of the world’s longest, steepest, and fastest urban ziplines. Suspended 170 metres in the air, you’ll soar Superman-style across the stunning Dubai Marina at hair-raising speeds.

It’s one kilometer of heart-pounding adrenaline as you pass skyscrapers and yachts. It’s fast, it’s furious, and it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Location: Dubai Marina

Times: Fri to Wed 9am to 5.40pm, Thu 9am to 5pm

Cost: From Dhs499

Contact: (0)56 507 6366

Aquaventure

How do you feel about a near-vertical drop into shark-infested waters? If that gets your adrenaline pumping, head to Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis, The Palm and tackle the famous Leap of Faith. This nine-story slide launches you through a clear tube that cuts straight through a shark-filled lagoon. Don’t worry, the sharks are on the other side of the glass, and we won’t blame you if your legs go a little wobbly before the plunge.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily 9am to 6pm

Cost: From Dhs350 (includes entry to the waterpark)

Contact: (0)4 426 0000

