Looking for the best bars in Abu Dhabi to sip, savour, and soak up the vibes this weekend

We’ve got your weekend plans covered. Whether you are into hidden bars, creative cocktails, or just a great vibe, Abu Dhabi has no shortage of stellar spots to spend your weekend, here are five of the best bars in Abu Dhabi to check out from July 18 to 20.

Zuma

Zuma Abu Dhabi is located at The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, right in the heart of the capital’s luxurious shopping and lifestyle hub. Enjoy a modern take on authentic Japanese dining paired with stunning waterfront views. The buzzing, dimly lit bar offers an elevated cocktail experience with a Japanese twist. Their Zuma Negroni is a must-try perfectly balanced and packed with bold flavour. Whether starting your night or settling in for a stylish evening, Zuma delivers top-tier vibes and drinks.

Location: Zuma, The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Times: Sun to Thurs: 12pm to 3:30pm & 7pm to 1am, Fri & Sat: 12:30pm to 4pm & 7pm to 2am

Contact: 02 401 5900

Ma Buckley’s

Welcome to Ma Buckley’s Abu Dhabi where genuine Irish hospitality meets the charm of the UAE. Inspired by the warmth and friendliness of Irish culture, this cozy pub is your go-to spot for hearty traditional dishes, perfectly poured pints, and lively, welcoming vibes. Whether you’re after classic Irish flavours or a place to gather with friends and make new memories, Ma Buckley’s delivers the heart of Ireland right in the capital. Sláinte!

Location: Ma Buckley’s, The Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Times: Times: Mon to Wed: 12pm to 3:30pm & 7pm to 1am, Thurs & Fri: 12pm to 3:30pm & 7pm to 1am, Sat & Sun: 12:30pm to 4pm & 7pm to 2am

Contact: 02 642 8600

Bla Bla Bar

Bla Bla Bar has officially landed at Yas Marina, bringing its signature energy and immersive nightlife experience to the capital. This bold new venue is the ultimate go-to for evening drinks, live entertainment, and a packed calendar of themed nights and high-energy weekend brunches. The nights are louder, the vibes are bolder, Bla Bla is Abu Dhabi’s newest social hotspot, and it’s already making waves.

Location: Bla Bla Bar, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi

Times: Mon to Thurs: 4pm to 2am, Fri to Sun: 12pm to 3am

Contact: 02 565 1515

