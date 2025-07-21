The best bars in Dubai to try out this week: July 21 to 24
Bar hop your way through the week at these top Dubai spots
We’ve got your after-work plans sorted. Whether you’re into hidden gems, creative cocktails, or just a great midweek mood, Dubai has no shortage of stellar spots to unwind. Here are the best bars in Dubai to check out from July 21 to 24:
LPM Dubai
Channelling the spirit of the French Riviera, LPM Dubai is where refined rebellion meets cocktail artistry. Tucked away in the heart of DIFC, the bar oozes quiet luxury – think lemon trees, curated art, and an effortlessly chic crowd. The drinks menu leans into elegance with a bold edge: try the Tomatini, a signature blend that’s savoury, refreshing, and unmistakably LPM. Whether you’re here for pre-dinner aperitifs or a nightcap with a twist, this is where sophistication comes with a side of attitude.
Location: LPM Dubai, DIFC, Dubai
Times: Daily from 12pm to 1am
Contact: 04 439 0505
Mimi Kakushi
Step into the sultry glamour of 1920s Osaka at Mimi Kakushi, where moody lighting, rich textures, and the soft pulse of jazz set the tone for a night of retro sophistication. This hidden gem isn’t just a feast for the eyes, it’s a cocktail haven for those who like their drinks as smooth as their style. Sip on a perfectly chilled dirty martini or explore their bold, Asian-inspired creations. It’s timeless, mysterious, and made for the effortlessly cool.
Location: Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons, Jumeirah 2, Dubai
Times: Daily from 12pm to 2am
Contact: 04 379 4811
At.mosphere
Float above it all at At.mosphere, perched a dizzying 442 metres high on the 122nd floor of the Burj Khalifa. Holding the Guinness World Record for the highest restaurant from ground level, its lounge is just as impressive, serving up expertly crafted cocktails with jaw-dropping views of the city skyline. The vibe is sleek and intimate, perfect for a sunset drink or late-night indulgence. For those who like their martinis with a side of sky-high drama, this is your spot.
Location: At.mosphere Grill & Lounge, Burj Khalifa, 122nd floor, Downtown Dubai
Times: Daily from 7am to 12am
Contact: 04 888 3828
CÉ LA VI
Soaring above the city on level 54 of Address Sky View, CÉ LA VI is where skyline views meet high-energy glamour. With the Burj Khalifa front and centre, the terrace is made for golden hour cocktails and after-dark celebrations. Arrive via a private glass elevator and step into a buzzing rooftop bar where the drinks are just as dazzling as the view. Signature cocktails, DJ beats, and a hint of drama in the air – it’s not just a night out, it’s a scene.
Location: CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, Tower 2, Level 54, Downtown Dubai
Times: Daily from 12pm to 3am
Contact: 04 582 6111
