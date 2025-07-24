Al Bidia Mosque, Fujairah

This mosque is located a little outside Fujairah in the village of Al Bidya and is chock full of cultural significance. Considered one of the oldest mosques in the country, it is believed to be constructed sometime between the middle of 15th and 17th century – around 600 years old.

Nonetheless it is still a completely sound, standing structure and hosts daily prayers even today, despite being a tourist attraction. The building itself is a small space, with little cut-outs in the walls for windows and a rudimentary design put together with materials that were available then. The mosque features on the World Heritage List compiled by UNESCO.

Bidaa Bint Saud, Al Ain

Located 25 kilometres north of Al Ain, Bidaa Bint Saud is an ancient caravan site featuring a rare Iron Age building, irrigation systems and 5,000-year-old Bronze Age tombs. Also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the area is largely dominated by Gharn bint Saud, a 40-metre-tall rock rising above the landscape with several ancient stone tombs at the top. Excavations in this area have unearthed several artefacts, including double-edged swords, stone pots, jewellery, tools, revealing evidence of the area being a route for caravans and the home of a community of farmers.

A 3,000-year-old falaj (ancient irrigation system) was also discovered 1,500 metres to the west of Gharn bint Saud. Currently, this falaj, as well as other examples from the Hili Archaeological Park and elsewhere in the UAE and Oman, provide the earliest evidence for the widespread use of this irrigation technology across the world.

Jumeirah Archaeological Site

Jumeirah Archaeological Site is perhaps Dubai’s best window into it’s ancient history and life in the Arabian Peninsula long before the glittering skyline we see today came up on the horizon. Located between Jumeirah Road and Al Wasl Road, the site was once home to a mosque and residential housing – a small community of sorts.

Archaeologists began excavating the site in 1969, uncovering ancient treasures such as pottery, coins, tools and more from the Abbasid era, between the 9th and 11th centuries, when this former settlement served as a caravan stop along a trading route connecting Iraq and Oman.

Jebel Al Buhais, Sharjah

Nestled within the Sharjah desert, this limestone outcrop is home to a vast necropolis, with burial sites dating back to the Stone, Bronze, Iron, and pre-Islamic periods – some over 8,000 years old. Excavations have uncovered hundreds of tombs, artefacts, and even human skeletons, revealing insights into early human settlement, migration, and burial practices in the Arabian Peninsula.

The area is also rich in fossilised marine life, hinting at its prehistoric past when the region was underwater. At the heart of the site is the Buhais Geology Park, where visitors can explore interactive exhibits and striking architecture that blends seamlessly with the landscape.

Seih Al Harf, Ras Al Khaimah

Seih Al-Harf is tucked away in the mountainous terrain of Ras Al Khaimah near the Omani border. This remote archaeological site is known for its fascinating Bronze Age tombs and stone structures scattered across a rugged plateau, and provides a striking contrast between arid desert plains and the surrounding rocky mountains. Excavations at Seih Al-Harf have revealed collective tombs built with large stones, believed to date back to the Wadi Suq period (2000 – 1300 BCE). The area also shows evidence for early human activity in the region, including pottery shards and tools that help piece together life in prehistoric Arabia.

Ed Dur, Umm Al Quwain

This can be considered one of the country’s most important ancient settlements, dating back over 2,000 years to the late pre-Islamic era. Once a thriving port town during the 1st century BCE to the 3rd century CE, Al Dour played a crucial role in regional trade, linking the Arabian Peninsula with Mesopotamia, India, and beyond.

Excavations on the site have revealed a wealth of artefacts, including pottery, glassware, bronze tools, and coins, some even bearing the likeness of Roman emperors, highlighting the site’s extensive international connections. The site features the remains of houses, a fortress-like structure, and a distinctive small temple believed to be dedicated to the sun god Shamash, offering a rare glimpse into religious practices of the time. The importance of Al Dour comes from it’s coastal location – the coast signals maritime trade and cultural exchange, and the growth of civilisation from this back and forth.

