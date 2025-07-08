Here’s how to stop sleeping on Sharjah’s food scene

We won’t be hearing any more Sharjah slander – not in this household. Sharjah gets a bad rap – some Dubai folk associate it with traffic and chaos, small roads and sun-skirting skyscrapers, perhaps a less glamorous, less dazzling way of life. It’s a fairly common misconception, but we’re here to tell you that Sharjah’s dining scene is packed with some gems – stunning cafes, irresistible confectionary, historic menus and iconic favourites.

For some fine-dining: Bait Elowal

One can call it a dining destination, a concept store, a museum, a library, or a fusion of any of those things, but Bait Elowal is foremost, a love letter to the past of Sharjah, perched by the creek which was once the gateway of the city into trade and commerce. The menu tells the story of the Silk Road – a seasonal creation with appetizers, mains, and desserts, complemented by fascinating facts about the ingredients to enrich the dining experience, emphasising locally sourced ingredients and showcasing the flavours of Morocco, Persia, India, and Turkey. Read our full story here.

Location: Bait Elowal, Al Marija Square

Times: Saturday to Thursday, 8am to 11pm, Friday, 8am to 12pm, 1pm to 11pm

Contact: (0) 6 509 0666

@baitelowal

For a taste of home: Kashtat Amina

The brand new Kashtat Amina is all about the love of an Emirati mother. Launched by acclaimed Emirati chef Mariam Almansoori in collaboration with Arada, this dining concept is rooted in maternal heritage, generosity, and culinary tradition, and is named in homage to Chef Mariam’s mother. From the portion size to the ingredients and the measurement-free preparation, every aspect is deeply cultural. The menu features dishes including balaleet, beetroot harees, madrooba, mastic Umm Ali and luqaimat, all made with locally sourced ingredients from farms in the UAE.

Location: Kashtat Amina, East Boulevard, Aljada Megaproject

Times: Daily, 8am to 11.30pm

Contact: (0) 50 573 9951

@kashtatamina

For someting iconic: Zahrat Al Quds

15 years of legacy – Zahrat Al Quds is a Palestinian spot that has been serving up authentic fare for 15 years now, and is all about bringing a piece of Palestinian culture and culinary traditions to Sharjah. The exteriors and the interiors are done up like a typical home, spacious, filled with art, offering a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Great for modest dinners, special occasions and big groups, the spot is economical, but not compromising on quality, flavour or ingredients. Order the mix grill platter, the mosakhan roll and the kunafa.

Location: Al Nahda Tower, Al Ittihad Street

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 6 555 0060

For the aesthetic cafe run: Ethr ClubHaus

A homegrown concept rooted in heritage and found in iconic locations like Louvre Abu Dhabi and Fujairah Fort, the latest Ethr concept has now landed in Sharjah. This time in the form of the cool, community-focused Ethr ClubHaus this beautifully designed and moodily hued space is filled with raw materials linked to the local areas of Mleiha and Buhais. As well as drinks and baked goods, Ethr ClubHaus is also home to a curated concept store and should be the next spot for all your ‘gram-worthy coffee dates, with a side of story.

Location: Al Mamsha by Alef, Muwaileh Commercial

Times: Daily, 7am to 1am

Contact: (0) 56 996 7060

@ethr.clubhaus

For just a really good (and cheap) burger: M10 Cafe

Sometimes, all one needs is just a really good burger. Late night craving, early-morning hangover cure or whatever it may be for you. M10 Cafe in Sharjah is where you need to go for a late-night burger run, priced at a mind-boggling Dhs15 for their amazing burgers. It looks unassuming from the outside, but you need to try their Nashville hot chicken sandwich made with fried chicken dipped in their in-house sauce, a side of fries and some loaded milkshakes, and you’ll thank us later.

Location: M10 Cafe, Al Muweilah

Times: Daily, 11am to 2.45am

Contact: (0) 54 289 8376

@m10.resto

For all the baked goods: Parka Bakehouse

In a modern barn-style setting, Parka Bakehouse is new in Aljada. Its glass walls flood the breezy space with natural light, and inside shades of cream and warm woods make the space feel cosy and modern. The breakfast menu puts regional twists on classic, with poached eggs served in a spinach and pistachio sauce, avo on top of zaatar labneh served with parka bread, and baked omelette served with whipped labneh and Persian herbs. Crowd-pleasing salads, flatbreads, sandos and sweet treats make up the menu for lunch and dinner.

Location: Parka Bakehouse, Aljada Megaproject

Times: Weekdays, 9am to 11pm, weekends, 9am to 12am

Contact: @parkabakehouse

For the best shawarma: Shawarma Juha

A giant spinning roll of shawarma meat, licked by charcoal flames – that is the star of the show at Shawarma Juha. This spot is well-loved in the local community and offers lip-smacking sandwiches you don’t want to miss out. Shawarmas and burgers, all flavoured with charcoal cooking, served with fresh juices, and naturally, for a spot like this, it’s pretty easy on the pocket. They’ve got branches all across the UAE, so you know it’s good, but if you’re in Sharjah, head over to Muweila.

Location: Muweila Commercial

Times: Saturday to Thursday, 2pm to 4am, Friday, 3pm to 4am

Contact: (0) 6 579 5870

@shawarmajuha

For the best falafel: Falafil Al Rabiah Al Khadra Cafeteria

Cafeteria dining is an institution in itself in the UAE. These small, cheaply-priced roadside joints serve up some amazing grub, quick and hot and sure to satisfy all your cravings, and we've already seen a few of these on the list. At Falafil Al Rabiah Al Khadra Cafeteria, you'll get what some diners have called the finest falafel in all of the UAE. Bold claim, we know, but the people love them. This spot has branches across Sharjah, so pick the one nearest to you and head on. Order the falafel (obviously) and the hummus with meat.

Location: across various locations

Contact: @falafelalrabiah

For something sweet: Claro Speciality Coffee

You may think this is just another aesthetically pleasing cafe, and indeed, it is very pleasing, but it also has some of the best treats for when you’re craving something sweet. Not only do they serve specialty coffee and matcha, but also some amazing chocolate cups, basque cheesecake, mango sticky rice, Kinder bonbons and the kind of hot chocolate that solves all your problems. They do also have other baked goods, pastries and treats on their menu, so you’re spoilt for choice. Gather a gang and order a few plates to share.

Location: Muweila Commercial

Times: Open 24/7

Contact: (0) 50 802 5000

@clarospecialtycoffee

Images: Socials/Supplied