The newest update on Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first casino

Luxury reaches new heights—literally—with the reveal of Enclave, a breathtaking new experience coming to Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027. Set high atop the resort’s iconic 300-meter tower in Ras Al Khaimah, Enclave offers a rarefied world of privacy, elegance, and ultra-personalised hospitality unlike anything seen in the region before.

The brainchild of Wynn Design & Development, Enclave is a self-contained sanctuary for the world’s most discerning travellers. Accessed via a private, guarded entryway and secluded drive, guests will arrive into a serene, art-filled lobby designed exclusively for residents. From there, a dramatic processional gallery leads to private elevators, each whisking guests skyward to floors that host no more than 15 suites, ensuring true seclusion and intimacy.

The property comprises 313 meticulously designed suites across six unique layouts, starting at 75 sqm and culminating in two sprawling, two-storey Royal Apartments, each an architectural masterpiece crafted in collaboration with renowned designers Anouska Hempel and Pinto Design. The interiors float in a calming palette of platinum, sapphire, sea mist, and gold, reflecting the natural beauty of the Arabian Gulf just beyond the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Luxury here is intuitive. From dual day-and-night pantries tailored to guests’ preferences, to culturally attuned design touches, no detail has been overlooked. Outside, Enclave guests will enjoy exclusive access to a private beach and pool reserve nestled along the resort’s lush East Gardens, where beach butlers will provide personalised service from chic cabanas and bungalows.

Dining is equally elevated. Enclave’s restaurant, perched above the grand lobby, transforms daily, from serene breakfast venue to a vibrant Lebanese fine-dining destination led by a celebrated Beirut and Paris-based restaurateur making their UAE debut.

With art, architecture, and service in perfect harmony, Enclave is not simply a hotel, it’s a masterpiece in the making.

Images: Supplied