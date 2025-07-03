These tips will make your life so much easier when buying a property in Dubai

Thinking about buying your first home in Dubai? Whether you’re dreaming of a city-view apartment, a cozy townhouse, or a spacious villa, stepping onto the property ladder in Dubai is exciting, but it can feel overwhelming too. With so many options, rules, and paperwork, where do you even start?

Good news: buying property in Dubai has never been more accessible, especially with new government initiatives making it easier for first-time buyers. Here’s your go-to guide with top tips to help you navigate the process like a pro.

1. Make sure you’re eligible

Before you fall in love with a property, check that you meet the basic requirements. You need to be over 18 years old, have a valid Emirates ID, and be a UAE resident (for most of the government-supported programmes).

Article (4) of Law No. 7 of 2006 outlines who can buy and own property in Dubai. According to the law, you can purchase real estate anywhere in Dubai if you are:

A UAE citizen

A GCC citizen

2. Set a realistic budget

It’s tempting to go big, but it’s smarter to know your financial limits. Don’t just think about the price of the home, factor in the down payment (usually 20–25% of the property value), Dubai Land Department (DLD) registration fees (typically 4%), agency commission (around 2%), mortgage arrangement and valuation fees, and ongoing yearly service charges. Tip: many banks now offer competitive mortgage options for first-time buyers. It’s worth shopping around to find the best one.

3. Take advantage of first-time buyer benefits

Dubai recently launched a first-time homebuyer initiative that gives residents access to priority booking on new projects, developer discounts, interest-free DLD registration fees, and flexible payment plans. You can register through the DLD website or Dubai REST app—just enter your preferences (type of property, budget, how you’d like to be contacted) and let developers and banks come to you.

4. Choose the right location

Dubai is full of great communities, but your lifestyle and budget should guide your pick. Ask yourself: do I want to be close to work, schools, or the beach? Am I buying to live or to rent it out later? Is this area still developing or well-established? Popular choices for first-timers include Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai Hills Estate, Town Square, and parts of Dubai South.

5. Have all the paperwork

Once you’ve picked your dream place, make sure all the documents are in order. You’ll need your Emirates ID and a copy of your passport, proof of income (salary certificate, bank statements), pre-approval from a bank (if taking a mortgage), a signed MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), and payment of DLD fees and registration. You’ll also need the original title deed to the property and no-objection certificates (NOC) from a government agency or the former owner (if you’re purchasing on the secondary market). For off-plan properties, a sales purchase agreement is also mandatory.

6. Think long-term

Buying property is a big commitment, so think about resale value, rental potential, and how your needs might change. Will you need more space in a few years? Is the area growing or already saturated?

7. Ask questions. Lots of them.

Don’t be shy, this is your investment. Ask about the developer’s reputation, payment timelines, service charge history, maintenance and handover process, and what’s included (appliances, parking, amenities).

8. Check that your real-estate broker has a RERA license

All real estate brokers should be registered with RERA which is a government license and means having relevant education, training and specific skills in Dubai property selling.

9. Get the property inspected

It’s important to know exactly what you’re buying, especially with a purchase so important and valuable as a property. Before proceeding with any legal documentation, get your potential property inspected by a professional inspection company.

10. Negotiate the price

Many properties will be advertised higher than what the seller is willing to pay for them, try and negotiate the price as much as possible. If you’re buying an off-plan, you may have less room to negotiate but you can often choose flexible payment plans to help instead.

