Your weekend, sorted

Another weekend, another curated list for our lovely capital crowd. With summer in full swing, if you’re looking out for cool deals you can enjoy indoors, we’ve got you sorted. Here are some of the top things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Friday, July 11

Friday evening roast

Why wait until Sunday to enjoy a roast? Post work on Friday, make your way to Punjab Grill at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Canal in Abu Dhabi and tuck into a delicious roast. But it isn’t just any roast; it comes with an Indian twist. The menu combines the iconic British roast with Indian culinary mastery. Think hearty lamb shank, fragrant fish polichattu, and juicy tandoori chicken. And if you’re a vegetarian, don’t worry, there are options for you as well, including paneer tikka and tandoori subzi. For sides, you’ll be treated to onion bhaji, papad, vegetable jalfrezi, and more. You can pair your feast with a beverage package for Dhs120.

Location: Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi

Cost: Packages from Dhs120

Times: Fridays from 6pm, and all day Saturday and Sunday

Contact: (0)50 668 3054

@punjabgrillabudhabi

Oh, sweet mango

La Brioche has launched its Sweet Mango Summer collection, adding a tropical twist to its signature elegance. The curated menu is available across all cafe branches and includes refreshing treats such as mango passionfruit mojito, buttery mango Danish, burnt mango cheesecake, and mango pecan chocolate tart. All yours to enjoy in the cosy French-inspired interiors.

Location: Across all La Brioche branches in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Cost: Prices average from Dhs50 to Dhs80 per person

Contact: (600) 535 359

@labriocheuae

Say hello to new masterpieces

Love visiting the Louvre Abu Dhabi? You now have another reason to visit, as the museum will be home to new loans for a limited time. Highlights include Sarcophagus of Livia Primitiva – a sculpture on loan from the Musée du Louvre, Portrait of the Artist by French painter Antoinette Cécile Hortense Haudebourt-Lescot also on loan from Musée du Louvre and Una Bulaqueña by Juan Luna, one of the most celebrated Filipino artists which is on loan from the National Museum of the Philippines. The museum also has some new acquisitions, including Wassily Kandinsky’s White Oval, a limestone Head of an Ephebe and a casket from the Kingdom of Kotte, Ceylon. If you’re a UAE resident, remember, you get a 30% discount on tickets over the summer. Book here. While you’re here, go check out the museum’s new VR experience.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island Cost: Dhs45.50 (UAE Resident offer), else Dhs65 per adult Times: 9am to 6pm on Thurs and Sat to Mon, Fri and Wed 9am to 9pm, closed Tues Contact: (600) 565 566 @louvreabudhabi

Saturday, July 12

Zoom over to Ferrari World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrari World™️ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (@ferrariworldyasisland)

Love all things fast? Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is the place to be, but if you’ve made numerous pit stops in the past and are looking for something new, you can go experience Officina Maranello – a spectacular new live show. It takes place six days a week, with performances scheduled at 12.45pm, 3.30pm, and 5.30pm at the Red Theatre. The show offers viewers a dynamic behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the iconic Ferrari V12 engine, where we follow Dina, a brilliant lead engineer, and her energetic Tifosi team as they take on the creative and technical challenges of design, forging, testing, and final assembly. It’s Dhs345 per adult and Dhs295 per child. Purchase your tickets here.

Location: Ferrari World, Yas Island

Cost: Dhs345 per adult and Dhs295 per child

Times: Until August 31

Contact: (600) 511115

ferrariworld.com

Vive la France

This weekend, book yourself in for a special Bastille Day celebration at Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi at Louvre Abu Dhabi on July 12. The curated four-course lunch menu comes with a selection of decadent French specialties and Fouquet’s Abu Dhabi’s signature dishes such as burgundy snails, duck foie gras, and wagyu beef carpaccio to start. For sharing-style mains, there’s juicy grilled ribeye steak, corn-fed chicken, and more. Your dinner will be accompanied by a constant flow of premium French wines, refreshing cidre, sparkling house champagne, and expertly crafted cocktails. And yes, in case you’re wondering, there will be an extravagant cheese board and delicious French desserts, too. Reserve in advance.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Cost: From Dhs299

Times: 1pm to 4pm on July 12

Contact: (0)2 205 4200

@fouquets.abudhabi

Get your belly laughs

Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr will perform at the Etihad Arena on July 12 and it promises to be a night of non-stop belly laughs. Well known on the entertainment circuit, Burr is a comedian, actor, and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-deprecating humor. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted, and low-key. Go get your tickets on etihadarena.ae

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Cost: From Dhs274

Times: 8pm, July 12

Contact: (0)2 205 4200

etihadarena.ae

Sunday, July 13

Learn to perfect the art of pizza

Love pizza and always wanted to have a go at creating one all by yourself from scratch? This is the class for you. Head to Verso at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi on July 13 and enjoy an interactive pizza masterclass. You will learn to craft an authentic Italian pizza from scratch with guidance from Verso’s professional chefs, which are skills you can take home with you and impress your loved ones. After the masterclass, you can enjoy a relaxed lunch with pizza, fresh salad, homemade dessert, and more. The experience is priced at Dhs209.

Location: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Cost: From Dhs209

Times: 10.30am, July 13

Contact: (0)2 510 1234

@grandhyattabudhabi

Let your creativity run free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seed & Bloom (@seedandbloomcafe)

Seed & Bloom has recently opened its doors in Al Raha Gardens Plaza, and it’s more than just a cafe. It’s a space where skills are nurtured and creativity is encouraged. You will find everything from a floral focaccia decorating class to cupcake decorating for the little ones and soulful sourdough sessions. It’s a great activity to bring people together and a great way to make new friends. It’s open for children of all ages. You can also enjoy freshly baked pastries, artisanal bread, vibrant salads, and hearty sandwiches. Take a look at the schedule and book here.

seedandbloomcafe.com

Images: Supplied