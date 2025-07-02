Plenty of fun right here in the city

If you’re spending July in Dubai, we’ve rounded up the best things to do. From performances to new nights out, game nights, and more…

Here are 13 awesome things to do in Dubai this July.

Bongo’s Bingo

When: July 4

Brace yourself for a night of pure chaos as Bongo’s Bingo returns to The Tent at Bla Bla. Expect wild dance-offs, rave intervals, karaoke, and outrageous prizes. No rules, just mayhem. Grab your crew and get ready for an unforgettable night of bingo like never before.

@blabladubai

See an evocative play

When: July 5 and 6

Sima Performing Arts presents The Candle, an evocative play written and directed by Ahmed Abdulla Rashed, and performed by Abdulla Masoud. Taking the stage on July 5 and 6, this internationally awarded piece delves into the mind of a tormented writer grieving both a lost masterpiece and a vanished love. When his muse reappears one night, he finds himself paralyzed by a confession he cannot voice. Intimate and introspective, The Candle is a meditation on memory, isolation, and the fragile flicker of hope. Ticket prices from Dhs94.50

@simaperformingarts

Jazz Night with Imelda Gabs

When: July 11

Step into a night of rich sound and striking visuals as pianist, singer, and producer Imelda Gabs brings her genre-defying style to TODA. Blending jazz, classical, soul, and African rhythms, the Belgian-Congolese-Swiss artist reimagines the works of legends like Fats Waller and Aretha Franklin, alongside her own compositions. Backed by strings and grand piano, and amplified by TODA’s immersive 360-degree visuals, this is live music brought to you in the most delicious surroundings.

toda.ae

See Shreya Ghoshal live

When: July 19

Immerse yourself in the spellbinding vocals of India’s melody queen. From beloved classics to new chart toppers, Shreya’s powerhouse performance promises a soul stirring night, bridging generations. Don’t miss witnessing her magic live on stage. Tickets from Dhs95.

@dubaiworldtradecentre

Haya’s Kitchen meets Kave

When: Throughout July

Palestinian chef Haya Bishouty’s supper club turned permanent kitchen at KAVE, Alserkal Avenue, celebrates heritage with seasonal, locally sourced dishes like msakhan and macaron bil’laban. Enjoy authentic flavours, community vibes, and sustainable living in a cosy, welcoming space. Read more here.

@kavepeople

Game on at McGettigan’s Factory

When: Quarterfinals on July 4 to 5 | Semifinals on July 8 to 9 | Finals on July 13

Catch every match day live at McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Palm Jumeirah. Enjoy unlimited drinks and premium big screen seating with group packages. Fuel up with the new menu and soak in the football fever.Packages from Dhs199.

@mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Laugh out loud

When: July 11 to 19

The Laughter Factory, the UAE’s award-winning comedy club, returns with a powerhouse lineup of global talent. This month’s tour features three must-see international comedians: LA-based Steven Briggs, whose high-energy storytelling and sound-effect-laced sets have wowed audiences on Netflix and HBO; UK comedy rising star Kelsey De Almeida, known for his sharp wit and critically acclaimed solo shows; and Dubai’s own Mahar Barwany, a charismatic local favourite.

thelaughterfactory.com

Tj Monterde – Sarili Nating Mundo World Tour

When: July 13

Experience the heartfelt voice of TJ Monterde live in Dubai for one night only. From soulful ballads to fan favourites, join the Filipino singer-songwriter on his Sarili Nating Mundo World Tour at Coca-Cola Arena. A night of music, love, and connection.

Tickets from Dhs199.

@cocacolaarena

After dark Friday brunch

When: Every Friday in July

Indulge in a night of elevated bites, crafted cocktails, and stunning views at Malibu Sky Lounge & Bar. This chic Friday brunch brings you DJ beats, vibrant energy, and unforgettable vibes all summer long. Your perfect weekend kickoff starts here. Packages from Dhs199.

@malibuskyloungeandbar

Catch an exhibition

When: Until August 13

A Memorial in Fragments honours Majd Arandas, killed in Gaza on November 1, 2023. The exhibition presents a powerful collection of his images, retrieved by his brother after his death, inviting viewers to interrogate the politics of image-making and the shifting role of photography as tools of evidence and testimony. Through his lens, Arandas captured and celebrated life in the Gaza Strip, excavating pockets of optimism and resistance amidst profound loss and destruction.

gulfphotoplus.com

XLine X Five Guys

When: Until August 31

For the ultimate summer combo, XLine Dubai and Five Guys have teamed up for a wild ride that ends with a full belly. Until August 31, every daredevil who takes the world’s longest urban zipline scores a voucher for a Five Guys meal. Think juicy burgers, loaded hot dogs, and cool drinks. Soar from 170 metres high over the Dubai Marina at speeds of 80 km/h, then touch down and tuck into your burger fix at the nearby Five Guys JBR, or at any of the 15 branches across the UAE. It’s the kind of summer stunt that gives new meaning to the phrase “fast food.”

@fiveguysuae

Soak up golden hour at Burj Al Arab

When: Until August 31

The Burj Al Arab is something you probably pass by often here in Dubai, but have you ever had a chance to see what it looks like on the inside? Now you can, and you don’t have to have a restaurant booking or a room booked. Opt for the Burj Al Arab Tour where you can explore this iconic landmark, including the opulent Royal Suite and immersive Experience Suite. After the tour, you can enjoy a complimentary drink at either UMA Lounge – a chic outdoor sanctuary with panoramic sunset views, or Observation Lounge on the 25th floor where you’ll be treated to sweeping vistas of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s glittering skyline. The 60 to 90-minute experience will cost you Dhs249, and is available daily from 5pm onwards. Enjoying yourself? Stay for longer and pay just Dhs50 per drink.

insideburjalarab.com

Ladies, enjoy a waterpark at night

When: 7pm to 11pm on June 27, July 11 and 25, August 8 and 22 and September 5 and 19.

Swap stilettos for swimwear for this ladies’ night at Wild Wadi Waterpark. Go with all your girlfriends and enjoy the park with zero worries. There will be music by a live DJ (female, of course), a hair braiding stations, photobooths, and you can even get temporary tattoos. Pus all the rides are open for you to enjoy along with a delicious menu of snacks too. It’s Dhs169 for ladies, and if you want to take your little ones (aged 8 and under) you can for Dhs99.

@wildwadiwaterpark

Images: Supplied