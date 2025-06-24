Is this the most unique ladies night in Dubai? Possibly.

Move over rooftop cocktails, a new ladies’ night in Dubai has been announced and we think this may possibly be the most unique one yet. You’ll swap stilettos for swimwear when you head to this one, it’s an all ladies party at Wild Wadi Waterpark.

The ladies night takes place from 7pm to 11pm every second Friday this summer until September. The dates are: June 27, July 11 and 25, August 8 and 22 and September 5 and 19.

It’s Dhs169 for ladies, and if you want to take your little ones (aged 8 and under) you can for Dhs99.

Grab your girls and head down for a live DJ, female of course, playing throwback bangers, hair braiding stations, temporary tattoos, and so much more. If you want to capture the memories you can be snap happy at the photobooth. Plus all the rides are open for you to enjoy along with a delicious menu of snacks too.

Your privacy is secured as it’s all female staff running the show, including behind the scenes at CCTV. See more information about the new ladies night in Dubai here.

If you don’t fancy heading to a waterpark, there are lots of options for the more standard ladies nights in Dubai. We’ve even put together a list of the free ladies’ nights in Dubai so you won’t need to spend a penny.