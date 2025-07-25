From skyline cruises to steamy brunches, here’s how to turn up the heat on your Dubai weekend plans

With it being summer, it’s only fitting that your weekend plans are as hot as the weather warnings. If you need to release your inhibitions and jiggle as you sip java or take in the skyline views as you cruise along the Dubai Marina, you can do that this weekend. For those needing to mouth-watering marvels or to experience the breathtaking magic, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Here’s our list on things to keep you cool, your glass filled and your toes tapping.

Peruvian Brunch Bash at La Mar, Atlantis The Royal

If you thought brunch was just eggs and avo, think again. Chef Andrée Nuñez from La Mar and Penelope Diaz from Fusion Ceviche are teaming up for a one-day-only Peruvian feast, on Saturday July, 26. Expect a 12-dish sharing menu that’s like a flavour parade through Peru’s culinary soul. Think slow-grilled short ribs infused with coriander, smoky Josper-grilled chicken, plus live beats spinning from a DJ and musician while the Dubai skyline does its thing behind you.

Location: La Mar, Atlantis The Royal

Time: 12:30pm to 4pm

Cost: Packages start from Dhs425 for non-alcoholic, Dhs595 for alcoholic, and Dhs195 for kids between 5 and 12 years old.

Contact: @lamardubai

Gahwa Beats Coffee Rave

Coffee and beats? Yes, please. Head to a daytime rave, complete with top-notch brews and toe tapping tunes. It’s perfect for caffeine fiends who like their java with a side of groove.

Location: Theatre of Digital Arts, Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Time: 10am to 2pm

Cost: From Dhs100, includes 1 free coffee

Contact: 04 277 4044

La Perle DXB

If you love jaw-dropping stunts with a splash of high-tech magic, then La Perle is your ticket. Dive 18 metres into water, soar on winches, and watch artists defy gravity in a show inspired by Dubai’s culture and created by Franco Dragone. It’s the kind of live entertainment that makes you hold your breath and then cheer like crazy.

Location: Al Habtoor City, 260 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai

Times: Every Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 6:30pm and 9pm.

Cost: Bronze starts at Dhs269, VIP seats up to Dhs809. Dinner & show packages from Dhs414

Contact: +971 437 0001

Dubai Marina

Picture this: sparkling skyline views, stars overhead, mouth-watering dinner, drinks in hand, and live music setting the mood. Ideal for a romantic night or just treating yourself to a slice of glam.

Location: Dubai Marina

Times: 8:30pm – 10:00pm

Cost: from Dhs450

Contact: Book here