Peking Street, Marina

From the creators of Mott 32 comes a bold new delivery only concept inspired by the vibrant street food culture of China. Peking Street brings the heat with flavours that pack a punch all served with soul. On the menu? Think sweet corn soup, freshly roasted Peking duck, and wok-fried Angus beef with scallion. Each dish is a tribute to traditional Chinese flavours, reimagined with a modern edge.

77 Asia, JBR

At 77 Asia in JBR, your cravings for a pan-Asian feast are more than covered. The vibrant menu spans seven countries, from the bold flavours of Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines, to the refined tastes of Japan, Korea, China, and Malaysia. Expect everything from gyoza and stir-fries to seafood buckets bursting with flavour. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy, savoury or sweet, this culinary trip across Asia is a must-try.

Riina, The Meadows Village

Craving something fresh yet comforting, or a breakie dish? Riina, a modern Mediterranean kitchen, is all about vibrant flavours and feel good dishes. Popular picks? The steak frites is a classic done right, the green shakshuka brings a herby twist to your usual eggs, and the harissa chicken chopped salad is the perfect balance of spice and crunch. Big flavours, minimal effort.

Bawarchi, JLT

If you’re after rich, aromatic dishes that hit all the right notes, this North Indian delivery kitchen brings the comfort of home-style cooking with restaurant-level finesse. Expect authentic recipes, generous portions, and layers of spice in every bite. Menu standouts include the chicken tikka biryani, fragrant, fiery, and packed with flavour and the lasooni murgh tikka, a garlicky, charred delight that’s perfect with naan or straight from the box.

The Sweet Life Desserts

Why not add a sweet spot to your next order? This dessert-only delivery concept is all about indulgence, rich, nostalgic flavours with a playful twist. On the menu? Try the Nutella pretzel crumble, go green with the Matcha Made in Heaven, or dive into one of their yummy chocolate bars that taste as good as they look. It’s dessert done right no rules, just joy.

