From staycation spots to bucket list family trips…

Each month, we ask a local UAE legend about their favourite places to eat, shop and explore around the emirates. But for this travel special, we’re going global. So we’ve tapped Dani Wilson Naqvi (@daniwilsonnaqvi), luxury travel designer and founder of Unique Family Travels (@uniquefamilytravel) for her favourite spots worldwide. As a travel specialist who’s ticked 55 countries off her bucket list, she’s well equipped to share the best places on the planet for all vacation styles.

Top staycation spot

I love the Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert for family trips as we enjoy the desert activities and get to explore RAK with unique experiences such as the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp and zipling across Jebel Hafeet. A definite favourite of my family is Atlantis The Royal, as the family can enjoy Aquaventure from morning to night, there’s an endless choice of mouth-watering restaurants, and lots of water activities.

@ritzcarltonalwadidesert, @atlantistheroyal

Bucket list family trip

A safari in Africa is a must for all families. The most incredible safari experience I have had was in Botswana in the Okavango Delta where we canoed in the Okavango and witnessed many truly wonderful sights. For first-timers, I would recommend Kenya. I work with many luxury lodges that are more private and located in private conservancies, so you get to escape the crowds and have a more up-close experience.

A must-try meal

One of my best memories was at the 3 Michelin Star Mirazur in Menton on the border of France and Italy. We were staying in Monaco and drove to the restaurant, which took 30 minutes. All the ingredients served are grown on the side of the mountain around the restaurant, perfectly encapsulating the farm-to-table experience.

@restaurantmirazur

Favourite hotel

Bisate Lodge (pictured above) in Rwanda is one of the most incredible hotels – so much so that it actually made me cry. The story behind it is very empowering as it was built by the local villagers, it’s located in Volcanoes National Park, close to where you can trek with the gorillas. Aside from that, I love Nihi Sumba on Sumba Island in Indonesia, Soneva Jani or Soneva Fushi in the Maldives for the Robinson Crusoe experience, Gleneagles for a country retreat in Scotland, and Belmond Splendido in Portofino for a romantic couples’ break.

@bisatelodge, @nihi, @soneva, @thegleneagleshotel, @belmondsplendidomare

A destination everyone should visit

cape town whatson.ae, South Africa. There is something magical about this city. From the amazing hikes to the spectacular vineyard Estates, driving the Garden Route to Hermanus to whale watch, and visiting the penguins at Boulders Beach – the vibe in Cape Town is unmatched.

Under-the-radar destination

Raja Ampat in Indonesia, known as The Last Paradise on Earth. We went as a family sailing around the islands for 10 days. From diving and snorkelling with manta rays, to hiking the untouched islands, it was raw and beautiful. The team set up beach days and dinner on private sandbanks, we kayaked around islands and relaxed on the most incredible boat, which had 15 staff to assist with every need. Easily one of my bucket list moments.

Images: Unsplash, Supplied