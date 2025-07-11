Some perfumes are more popular than and the vast majority of them deserve it. After a point, we start picking these fragrances out of a crowd quite easily. It’s always disappointing when a perfume that you felt was yours is suddenly on everyone else.

Other perfumes, though wonderful in every way, manage to slip under the radar. If you have recently lost your signature scent to worldwide popularity, you might be looking for an underrated gem as replacement.

We’re here to help with our carefully curated list of 10 underrated perfumes we’ve found to be too stunning to keep hidden away.

Key Notes: Black currant, saffron, rose

Deep luxurious scents are usually better suited for the summer, but there can be exceptions. Holy Oud Expression is an all year round expression (ba-dum-tss) of sophistication with its warm, spicy aura. It has an impressive longevity and projections without being cloying. Go easy on the spritzer and it’ll be divine in the UAE summer.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Grapefruit, Peach, Patchouli

Armaf Club De Nuit EDP is a vibrant and unforgettable fragrance that exudes energy and sophistication. It greets you with a burst of fresh citrus, evoking the energy of a bright sunny morning. After a few hours, you get soft, comforting florals. Patchouli is the star perfumer, grounding you in an earthy base hours after the sparkling citrus has vanished. Perfect for anyone looking for a refreshing, long-lasting fragrance.

Key Notes: Leather, Benzoin, Rose

Holy Oud Luban EDP is a warm and inviting fragrance with a strong, sophisticated personality. It’s serene but not faint, showing off rose, cypress, and benzoin in an undeniable background of leather. Throughout the day, you’ll experience touches of vanilla incense, patchouli, powdery violet and soft woods. We’re left with smoky woods and musk, the leather that you caught in the top notes accompanying you till the end. This fragrance goes against the current trend of minimalism, perfect for someone who wants to make every day special.

Key Notes: Tobacco, Madagascar Vanilla, Cinnamon, Oud, Incense

Red Tobacco is absolutely divine and what people in the perfume community call a ‘beast mode’ fragrance. It’s mature, but not in a date way, soft but not forgettable. It gives the wearer an air of refinement perfect to elevate your outfit for a black tie event.

Key Notes: Iris, heliotrope, Musk, Pear, Pepper

Iris brings out an old school charm that we’ve missed about many modern floral perfumes. The heliotrope has a sweetness that complements vanilla. It’s a soft sweetness that feels more grown up than the heavy sweetness of youthful fragrances. Subtle, dry, and heavenly, this Boucheron creation can easily become your everyday perfume.

Key Notes: Violet Leaf, Coriander, Rose, Vanilla

Coriander is debonair with a peppery, spicy sort of comfort in this Essenza creation. It combines well with a green freshness that carries this scent. A fragrance that trails behind you, anyone is sure to wonder who the interesting person was in the room even once you’ve left. Alchemy is most suitable for younger people who want to distinguish themselves from others out in the world.

Key Notes: Nutmeg, Rose, and Musk

Musk is known to transform anyone to an alluring and ethereal being. Usually found in the background of perfumes, musk has climbed its way to the top to make Fleur Mystere a truly unique fragrance. If you haven’t tried a nutmeg fragrance before, you must start here for the perfect encapsulation of its light spicy sweetness. Even if you aren’t a fan of spicy accords in perfumes, this one will convince you.

Key Notes: Limoncello, Oud, Incense, Green Cardamom

While everyone is out there raving about Byredo Blanche, Rose of No man’s Land, and Bal d’Afrique, the real ones know that Oud Immortel is a true gem. It’s no run of the mill oud, made interesting by limoncello and a creamy greenness that makes one appreciate oakmoss even more. If you want an adventure you’re sure to enjoy, look nowhere else.

Key Notes: Bergamot, Red Berries, Mandarin Orange & Orange Blossom

Elie Saab le Parfum in White feels very bridal with the bouquet of white florals that surrounds the wearer. Very aptly named. If this is your special occasion perfume, you need not worry about it being too overpowering. It’s special but not too ornate for your regular days. It’ll transport you to your special day on a random Wednesday afternoon.

Key Notes: Vanilla, Tobacco, Bourbon Whiskey, Saffron

A powerhouse masculine fragrance that everyone should own. Though not as underrated as the other perfumes on this list, it deserves as much attention as the other Viktor&Rolf perfumes. The tobacco is incredibly captivating and rich, somehow avoiding the cigarette like smell that some don’t like. The combination of tobacco with vanilla, saffron, and bourbon really make it an elevated experience you’ll want to gatekeep so no one else smells like you.

