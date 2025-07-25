From fight night action to moonlit beach vibes – your ultimate Abu Dhabi weekend starts here

Clear your schedule because there’s a brawl brewing on Yas Island, a bit of magic over at Saadiyat, and a moonlit beach that’s giving hot girl summer the night shift. Whether you’re chasing thrills, chilling with the kids or just hungry for something different, here are four solid ways to make the most of your weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Step into the Octagon at UFC Fight Night

Robert Whittaker faces off against the undefeated Reinier de Ridder in a night of explosive action at Etihad Arena. Expect big hits, louder cheers and a crowd that lives for the drama. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be live. Don’t miss it.

Location: Etihad Arena, Yas Island

Times: Doors open at 5.30pm on Saturday, July 26

Cost: From Dhs195

Contact: visitabudhabi.ae

Wander through the Liwa Date Festival

Tucked away in Al Dhafra, the Liwa Date Festival is where tradition and taste come together. Think palm tree pride, local craftsmanship, and enough fresh dates to keep your sweet tooth satisfied. It’s a celebration of culture, community and the desert’s most prized fruit.

Location: Liwa City, Al Dhafra

Times: Daily from 10am to 8.30pm

Cost: Free entry

Contact: 050 443 0003

Go big at the Ultimate Summer Camp Adventure

This is not your average glue-stick-and-crayons situation. The Ultimate Summer Camp Adventure at Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is where luxury meets playtime. Think interactive games, creative workshops, and enough hands-on activities to keep your little ones busy while you sip something fancy nearby. It’s air-conditioned bliss for them and a breather for you.

Location: Kids Palace, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Times: Daily access with passes available

Cost: AED 445 for a day pass, AED 1,700 for a weekly pass, AED 5,900 for a monthly pass

Contact: +971 2 690 7220

Take a moonlit swim at Marsana Night Beach

Skip the heat and head for the water once the sun sets. Marsana Night Beach is the city’s first after-dark beach experience, complete with chill vibes and a shoreline that glows after hours. Bring your towel and your friends. The weekend swim starts after sunset.

Location: Marsana East Beach, Hudayriyat Island

Times: Friday to Sunday, sunset to midnight

Cost: Dhs100 for adults, Dhs25 for kids aged 6 to 11, free for children under 6

Contact: @marsanahudayriyat