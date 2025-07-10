Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is making traffic (and lives) better, one road at a time. This time the traffic update in Dubai is the intersection between Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street.

A new lane has been added for vehicles heading from Al Manara Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road, along with introducing a dedicated U-turn lane for traffic in the same direction. The project has increased capacity by 50% and will improve traffic flow and reduced waiting times by 30%.

The dedicated U-turn lane for vehicles coming from Al Manara Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road has also facilitated smoother traffic for vehicles travelling from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Wasl and Al Manara Streets, cutting waiting times at the intersection by up to 35%.

#RTA has completed comprehensive traffic enhancement works at the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street. The project involved adding a new lane for vehicles heading from Al Manara Street towards Sheikh Zayed Road, along with introducing a dedicated U-turn Lane for… pic.twitter.com/qa3Txm8Kuh — RTA (@rta_dubai) July 9, 2025

This Dubai traffic update is part of a larger initiative by RTA to improve 40 key areas around the city during the summer, including 22 of the major roads. Areas include Jumeirah Village Circle towards Hessa Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Al Thanya Street, and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, along with Al Meydan Street, Al Sa’ada Street, Al Asayel Street. Stay tuned for more of the latest traffic updates.

Image: Dubai Media Office