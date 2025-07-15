The superstar rapper has just added Abu Dhabi to his world tour

This is big and it’s going to be lit. International hip hop superstar Travis Scott is coming to Abu Dhabi. The star is set to perform at Etihad Park, Yas Island on Saturday, November 15. The rapper has added the United Arab Emirates to his CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR and tickets go on sale this weekend.

Presented by Live Nation Middle East in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, this is set to be an incredible show with an incredible performer.

Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS WORLD TOUR originally kicked off October 2023 and included 76 sold-out stops across North America, Europe, UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand throughout 2023 and 2024. The tour finished as the highest grossing rap tour in history with $209.3 million and 1.7 million tickets sold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

The next leg of his tour will span six countries, kicking off on Saturday, October 11 in Johannesburg, South Africa at FNB Stadium, before continuing with additional stops in Delhi, India, Seoul, Korea, Sanya, Hainan, China, and Tokyo, Japan. Travis Scott in Abu Dhabi is going to be another record breaking performance.

Date: Saturday, 15 November 2025

Venue: Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Live Nation Presale tickets: 17 July (Thursday) 12 PM – 18 July (Friday) 11:59 AM GST

General Tickets On Sale: 18th July (Friday) 12 PM GST · Tickets: travisscott.com and LiveNation.me

Another big announcement for Abu Dhabi is Karan Aujla is also coming to Etihad Park.

Image: Supplied