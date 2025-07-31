A new permit system is being introduced for content creators and digital advertisers in the UAE

Influencers and content creators in the UAE, take note: the rules have changed. As part of a continued push to regulate digital media, the UAE Media Council has introduced new advertising permit regulations — and they’re mandatory whether your post is paid or unpaid.

Effective from this week, the new policy requires all individuals posting promotional content on social media to obtain an advertiser permit. That includes influencers promoting brands, products, or services online. The permits will be free for the first three years, and any current permits will remain valid until their expiration date.

This rule also extends to influencers visiting the UAE. A visitor advertising permit will be required, valid for three months, with the option to renew once for an additional three months.

There are some exemptions: if you’re promoting your own business through your personal social media, or you’re under 18 and posting about educational, cultural, or awareness initiatives, you won’t need a permit.

The move is part of the wider media law overhaul introduced in May 2024, which now requires professional content creators to apply for both a business licence and a media activities licence if they earn money from their online platforms. The good news? The business licence fees are also waived for the first three years.

According to Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, the goal is to “strengthen the sector’s contribution to the national economy in alignment with the UAE’s future vision.”

“We believe creative talent is the cornerstone of this rapidly growing sector, both locally and globally.

“That’s why we are focused on updating legislation and launching strategic initiatives that foster an enabling environment for individuals and companies, while strengthening the sector’s contribution to the national economy in alignment with the UAE’s future vision and ambitions.”

Over the next three months, the council will roll out an approved list of advertising and talent agencies to support the transition. This is also part of the UAE’s broader effort to support creators, with initiatives like Creators HQ offering guidance for influencers applying for the UAE Golden Visa.

In short: the influencer industry is growing — and so are the rules. Plan ahead, get your paperwork in order, and stay compliant.