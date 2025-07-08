Flag displays, fireworks, parades and potentially a five-day break — here’s what to expect

National Day in the United Arab Emirates is always a highlight of the year, but for 2025, festivities are shaping up to be larger and possibly longer than ever. Officially observed on December 2 and 3, this year’s celebrations fall on a Tuesday and Wednesday, opening the door to an extended holiday weekend for residents and visitors alike.

Could it be a five-day weekend?

With National Day landing midweek, many are hoping the government will declare Monday, December 1 as an additional public holiday — effectively kicking off a five-day break from Friday, November 28 through Wednesday, December 3.

While this extension hasn’t been officially confirmed, past announcements and the UAE’s commitment to enhancing work-life balance suggest it’s a possibility worth watching. December 1 is usually when Commemoration Day is observed, although it’s officially recognised on November 30.

This would follow the government’s recent practice of shifting midweek holidays to create longer, more practical breaks — as seen earlier this year with the Islamic New Year.

What makes National Day special?

National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, celebrates the founding of the UAE in 1971 when the seven emirates united under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It’s a time for patriotic pride — from dazzling fireworks and light shows on landmarks like the Burj Khalifa to military parades, air displays by Al Fursan, and cultural showcases in heritage villages across the country.

Don’t miss these events

Expect streets, malls, hotels and homes to be decked in the red, green, white and black of the UAE flag. Fireworks night will light up Dubai Festival City, Abu Dhabi Corniche and Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront. Don’t miss cultural parades, drone shows, concerts featuring both Emirati and international artists, and children’s performances by schools in traditional dress. Outdoor arenas will host flag-raising ceremonies, while the skies above ADNEC will be electrified with air acrobatics.

Whether it ends up being a three-day or five-day holiday, National Day 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest yet — full of community pride, patriotic fun and cultural depth. Keep an eye out for official announcements in the coming months, but go ahead and start planning your festive celebrations now.

Stay tuned to What’s On for all the latest public holiday updates.