Real-feel temperatures soar as the UAE weather alert continues, with residents bracing for one of the hottest stretches of summer

If it feels like you’re walking through a hairdryer, you’re not imagining it. As the UAE weather alert remains in effect, the country is firmly in the grip of peak summer heat, with both Dubai and Abu Dhabi seeing temperatures climb well above 40°C.

In Dubai, today’s forecast predicts a high of 41°C under sunny skies, with a slight drop to 33°C tonight though conditions will stay hot and dry. The real-feel is hovering around 37°C, making even short outdoor trips feel intense.

Abu Dhabi is even hotter, hitting 42°C today. While the mercury may dip to 32°C this evening, hazy conditions are expected to roll in. The current real-feel in the capital matches the daytime high at a stifling 42°C.

Health officials issue summer safety warnings

Avoid the midday sun, hydrate often, and stay indoors where possible. With temperatures this high, the risk of heatstroke, dehydration, and exhaustion is serious. Health authorities are urging residents to take precautions, particularly during the peak daylight hours.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reports mostly fair to partly cloudy conditions across the country, with cloud formation expected in eastern and northern areas. Humidity levels will rise overnight and into Thursday, especially along the coast, adding to the discomfort. Winds will remain light to moderate, and seas will be calm to slight.

